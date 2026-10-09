Microsoft Bing is getting fancy and stylish with its line separators in Bing Search. Bing is testing fading the line separators at the end of the lines.

I cannot replicate this but Khushal Bherwani posted some examples of this in action on X - here is his screenshot showing some of the line separators that fade off at the end of the lines:

Obviously, this is super minor but it did stand out to me.

Here are more screenshots:

🆕 Bing at sponsored result with slight blur horizontal line. pic.twitter.com/BiUuR4kH4O — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) September 30, 2026

Forum discussion at X.