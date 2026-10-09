Bing Tests Faded Stylish Line Separators

Oct 9, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Faded

Microsoft Bing is getting fancy and stylish with its line separators in Bing Search. Bing is testing fading the line separators at the end of the lines.

I cannot replicate this but Khushal Bherwani posted some examples of this in action on X - here is his screenshot showing some of the line separators that fade off at the end of the lines:

Bing Faded Line Separators

Obviously, this is super minor but it did stand out to me.

Here are more screenshots:

Forum discussion at X.

 

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