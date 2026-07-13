Daily Search Forum Recap: July 13, 2026

Jul 13, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Microsoft Bing does not do one-off search penalties. Seeing signs of an unconfirmed Google update around 7/11. Google Ads is testing a new interface for sponsored results. Google reaffirmed that you should include self-referential canonicals on the page itself. We now see what the Collected Info action looks like on Google Business Profiles. Google Ads now lets you see ad previews by filtering by assets, plus you can preview examples of text customizations and final URL expansion. Google Ads now has new conversion statuses including misconfigured, awaiting conversions and more. Also, Google Ads email support seems to be broken right now.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Volatility Around 7-Eleven
    We may have had another unconfirmed Google Search ranking update around July 11th, which I will call the 7-Eleven update. It has been an unusual time since the completion of the June 2026 spam update, where I was on the verge of covering a few unconfrimed updates but it seems the chatter in the SEO community is at an all time low.
  • Google Reaffirms Include Canonical On Canonical Page Itself
    Google has updated its canonical help document to say "Do include a rel="canonical" link on the canonical page itself (also known as a self-referential canonical)." The advice is not new to Google's communication but it was just added to the help document.
  • Google Ads Previews For Assets, Text Customizations & Final URL Expansion
    Google Ads now lets you see ad previews by filtering by assets, plus you can preview examples of text customizations and final URL expansion directly within the Google Ads advertiser console.
  • Bing: We Do Not Do One Off Indexing / Ranking Penalties, It's Not Scalable
    Krishna Madhavan, Principal Product Manager at Microsoft Bing, said that Bing does not do one-off search penalties because it is not scalable. Instead, Bing will build a spam algorithm to detect the type of spam it is and unleash it on its index to pick up on not just one site doing that, but as many sites as the algorithm can find. And then it takes action on all those sites, not just one, at scale.
  • Google Tests Sticky Sponsored Results With Gray Curved Borders, Again
    Google is testing a slight update to the sticky sponsored results interface that it tested back in September 2024. Note: A version of this was launched in October 2025, but this interface has a thinner and smaller sponsored label and uses curved borders.
  • Google Ads Conversion Tracking Status: Awaiting Conversions & Misconfigured
    Google Ads has updated the conversion actions overview statuses it shows in the Google Ads user interface. Now there is misconfigured, awaiting conversions and even removed as new statuses, that replaced inactive, no recent conversions and other.
  • Google Business Profiles New Collected Info (Visuals)
    A few weeks ago we reported on a new Google Business Profiles help document change that talks about the Collected Info action. Well, I have not seen it live yet and most have not, but we have a screenshot of what it looks like when it does go live.
  • Google Ads Email Support Broke
    Google Ads email support option seems broken right now, when you try to use it, you get a notice that reads in red, "Something went wrong. Please try again."
  • Smart Car With Lots Of Wires With Googler
    Here is Googler, Paige Bailey, sitting in a smart car that has all the wires exposed. I am not exactly sure what is going on, but I think the car has a lot of Google's AI features built in.

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