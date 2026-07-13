Daily Search Forum Recap: July 13, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Microsoft Bing does not do one-off search penalties. Seeing signs of an unconfirmed Google update around 7/11. Google Ads is testing a new interface for sponsored results. Google reaffirmed that you should include self-referential canonicals on the page itself. We now see what the Collected Info action looks like on Google Business Profiles. Google Ads now lets you see ad previews by filtering by assets, plus you can preview examples of text customizations and final URL expansion. Google Ads now has new conversion statuses including misconfigured, awaiting conversions and more. Also, Google Ads email support seems to be broken right now.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

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