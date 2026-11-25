Microsoft seems to be testing a new button when you overlay your mouse cursor over an image in the Bing Search results. Previously, a Bing visual search button took you to a new screen when clicked; now, an Ask button lets you add context to your query for that image search.

This new one was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who shared this GIF of this in action on X and SEW - here it is:

Here is what it looked like before:

Khushal wrote, "When I hovered over an image, I noticed both options appearing. The first allows users to search using the image, while the second show Copilot icon. Clicking the Copilot icon opens an “Ask anything about this image” follow-up box, allowing users to ask questions about the selected image withing serp."

I was not able to replicate this yet.

Forum discussion at X.