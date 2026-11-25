Google AdSense posted a few updates related to regulatory changes around opt-out controls, messaging and privacy regulations for the ad product. I figured I'd group them into one post and sum it up.

(1) Upcoming US states with universal opt-out mechanism: On or after January 1st 2027, Louisiana and Vermont will introduce Universal Opt-Out Mechanism and Opt-Out Preference Signal provisions, joining other US states with similar privacy regulations. Starting on or after November 17, 2026, for users in Louisiana and Vermont, Google will receive Global Privacy Control (GPC) signals directly and trigger Restricted Data Processing (RDP) mode for those ad requests.

(2) Upcoming US states with comprehensive privacy laws: On or after January 1, 2027, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama and Vermont will have privacy law provisions coming into effect. Google's approach in these states is similar to that of existing US states with active comprehensive laws. Activating Restricted Data Processing (RDP) mode turns off ad personalization, which may assist publishers in honoring opt-outs for targeted advertising and avoiding activities that could be considered a "sale" or "sharing" of user data.

Publishers can also choose to send RDP via GPP National v2, which supports these new states.

Please note that publishers should still work with their legal teams to understand if RDP is the appropriate solution for their compliance. Publishers who currently leverage the RDP should work with their legal teams to understand if they should expand their use of RDP in additional states.

(3) US state regulations messages update for Privacy & messaging: The US state regulations messages available in the Privacy & messaging tool have been updated to support publisher compliance with new state privacy regulations in Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama and Vermont. To use these new settings:

Existing US state regulations messages: Edit the message in Privacy & messaging to adjust the Targeting settings in the message builder to include the newly added states. If you previously enabled the “Select all” option in the Geography selector, then your US state regulations messages will automatically extend targeting to new states as their regulations go live and are supported by Google CMP, so no additional action is required.

New US state regulations messages: All available US states will be selected by default in the Targeting settings in the message builder, and the "All current and future supported US States" feature will be toggled "on" by default.

Learn more about US state regulations messages.

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