Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google preannounced its December 2026 core update and this one might be different. Google completed its November 2026 core update. Google launched a new search ranking hub with new information, including how to rank in AI Mode and AI Overviews. Google offers SEO advice on how to handle inventory pages for each geographic area. Google Ads encourages dynamically scoring conversion values. Google Images collections lets you ask anything to AI Mode about the collection. Bing has an ask visual search feature. Google AdSense posted a few updates related to regulatory changes. Google's Thanksgiving Doodle is live.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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Google December 2026 Core Update Preannounced - Complex Queries & Personalization
Google has preannounced the December 2026 core update, which is new for Google. The December 2026 core update is not live yet, but it will be live sometime in December. Google said this update "focuses on multiple improvements to how our systems understand and rank relevant content (including for longer and more complex questions), as well as improving personalized results for people who have personalization turned."
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Google November 2026 Core Update Has Completed Rolling Out - What Happened?
Google's November 2026 broad core update has officially completed rolling out. Google updated the Search Status Dashboard to document the rollout completed on November 24, 2026 at 9:03 am ET. The rollout took 14 days, and here is what we have documented about this update so far.
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New Google Search Ranking Hub, Ranking Principles, Feedback & AI Training Control
Google has launched a new Google Search ranking hub that acts as a unified Search ranking transparency hub on Search Central. The hub features consolidated information about Google's ranking systems, notice timelines, status dashboard updates, and structured feedback pathways in one central location.
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Google On How Links Are Selected & Shown In AI Overviews & AI Mode
As part of the updated documentation and Google Search ranking hub we covered a new document named Attribution and factuality in Search generative AI features. This document is chock-full of information on how Google selects which links to show in AI Mode, AI Overviews and other Search generative AI features.
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Google Ads Encourages Dynamically Scoring Conversion Values Hack
Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, said that the Google Ads platform "we strongly encourage" "dynamically scoring conversion values" and they do not consider it a "hack" of any kind. "Optimizing for deep conversion actions and feeding high-fidelity, first-party data is the best way to steer the system to what you value most," she added.
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Bing Image Search Ask Visual Search Button
Microsoft seems to be testing a new button when you overlay your mouse cursor over an image in the Bing Search results. Previously, a visual search button took you to a new screen when clicked; now, an Ask button lets you add context to your query for that image search.
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Google Image Collections & Saved Items Adds Ask Anything AI Mode
The Google Images collections & saved items section added an "Ask anything" button, where it will take all the images in the collection and let you ask Google AI Mode about them in one shot. Yes, Google is even sticking AI Mode into the images you save to your collections in Google Image Search.
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Google On Inventory Pages Per Geographic Region: Fewer Pages Better
Google's John Mueller gave advice on how to handle inventory pages for each geographic area that you might have. Instead of creating a page for each product and geographic area with its inventory, create a single product page and show the inventory levels for that product in each location, without creating a new page for each location.
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Google AdSense Opt-Out, Messaging & Privacy Updates
Google AdSense posted a few updates related to regulatory changes around opt-out controls, messaging and privacy regulations for the ad product. I figured I'd group them into one post and sum it up.
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Google Snoopy Thanksgiving Prep 2026 Doodle
Tomorrow is Thanksgiving in the United States and Google is getting ready with a new Thanksgiving 2026 prep Doodle or logo. You can see the characters from Snoopy preparing the Thanksgiving table outside in this animated Doodle.
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Fanariotes Band at Google
Here is a photo of a band named Fanariotes playing at the Google office in San Francisco. There are some videos as well, if you are into music.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Good points from Lily. And I just presented at SMX Next about the clues you can find when Google updates its documentation (or creates new docs). The December core update should be very interesting to analyze... :), Glenn Gabe on X
- Normally, when Google publishes a bunch of new documentation, I see it as a potential clue for upcoming algorithm/ranking updates. Google published a handful of URLs today in its new "Ranking" hub (in fact, some of these new pages haven't even been indexed yet at the time I'm, Lily Ray on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Microsoft Advertising adds messaging guidelines for AI-generated ad copy to its API
- Google Ads expands guidance on Book Appointment conversion goal
- Google releases new search ranking transparency hub
- Are Google AI Mode and AI Overviews ad clicks more valuable?
- Google preannounces December 2026 core update
- 6 questions to ask before renewing your AI visibility tool
- Google November 2026 core update rollout is now complete
- How many products does an ecommerce category page need? Data from 100 stores
- Google documents a number of previously undocumented Google crawlers and fetchers
- How to use prediction intervals to forecast organic traffic
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- Anthropic, OpenAI employees fear models are too unsafe to release, Axios
- GPT-6 models demonstrate intrinsic protein-design capabilities, OpenAI
- Turn artifacts into Mac and Windows apps, Claude by Anthropic
- Working with AI, www.anthropic.com
- GPT 6.2 Astra Solves a Historical Mystery, Mark Humphries
- Meta and Amazon discuss ending Muse blockade; ads, search emerge as key issues, Fortune
Industry & Business
- Google Appeals App Store Market Power Class Action Ruling, Law360 Australia
- OpenAI Staffer Accused of Planting Bug Released on $1 Million Bond, Bloomberg
- Australia's new online safety laws could cost tech giants billions, AP News
Links & Content Marketing
- When People (and AI) Make Content Slower and Better, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- How to transform years of Google Maps bookmarks into a seamless itinerary, Android Police
- Google Maps adding motorcycle navigation routes on Android Auto, 9To5Google
Other Search
- Google Home bug duplicates devices as lights and outlets, Android Authority
- Google Says Apple's iOS Browser Rules Offer 'Choice on Paper, Not in Practice', MacRumors
PPC
- How to find your Channel Saturation point with smec MMM, Smarter Ecommerce
- Is your ad platform over-reporting your ROAS?, Smarter Ecommerce
- Microsoft UET Adds clxid Click ID for Shopping Referrals, PPC News Feed
- Shopify’s New Channel Mapping for Google Merchant Center, FeedArmy
- Channel Prioritisation and Promotion Mode Added to PMax, PPC News Feed
Search Features
- AI agents are getting out of control, and Google wants Chrome to step in, Neowin
- Google tests new loading animations in AI Mode, Search Engine Watch
- Google adds Ask About This Image button in AI Mode for images, Search Engine Watch
SEO
- AI Overviews SEO: What 20+ Studies Say Actually Works (2026), Morningscore
- How Black Friday Changes AI Shopping Answers, iPullRank
- AI citation decay: how to tell when a drop needs action, Semrush
- PoolDPP-MAP cuts near-duplicate prompts by 89% in app.dejan.ai using Gemini embeddings and Decision 1, DEJAN
- The Dangers of Thin and Scaled AI Content, Sterling Sky
- 5 AI Search Things To Be Thankful For In 2026, Joe Hall
- 5 ways AI is replacing SEO (and 4 things that aren’t changing), Semrush
- How Does Google Get Its Information? 7 Ways (2026), Ahrefs
- AI Sentiment Analysis for Brands: How to Track and Improve What AI Says About You, Ahrefs
- The Death of SEO Has Been Greatly Exaggerated, HackerNoon
Feedback:
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