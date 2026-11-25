Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google preannounced its December 2026 core update and this one might be different. Google completed its November 2026 core update. Google launched a new search ranking hub with new information, including how to rank in AI Mode and AI Overviews. Google offers SEO advice on how to handle inventory pages for each geographic area. Google Ads encourages dynamically scoring conversion values. Google Images collections lets you ask anything to AI Mode about the collection. Bing has an ask visual search feature. Google AdSense posted a few updates related to regulatory changes. Google's Thanksgiving Doodle is live.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

When People (and AI) Make Content Slower and Better, Content Marketing Institute

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

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