Google Tests Sticky Sponsored Results With Gray Curved Borders, Again

Jul 13, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Sticky Glue

Google is testing a slight update to the sticky sponsored results interface that it tested back in September 2024. Note: A version of this was launched in October 2025, but this interface has a thinner and smaller sponsored label and uses curved borders.

This test was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who wrote on X, "Google with new layout for sponsored results . It's look like a cards , rounded by corner."

Here is his video:

It looks a lot like the September 2024 test, which Google confirmed was a test.

He also noticed those read more links in the ads, but I don't think that part is new.

Forum discussion at X.

 

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