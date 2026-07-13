Google is testing a slight update to the sticky sponsored results interface that it tested back in September 2024. Note: A version of this was launched in October 2025, but this interface has a thinner and smaller sponsored label and uses curved borders.

This test was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who wrote on X, "Google with new layout for sponsored results . It's look like a cards , rounded by corner."

Here is his video:

It looks a lot like the September 2024 test, which Google confirmed was a test.

He also noticed those read more links in the ads, but I don't think that part is new.

🧵 with read more . pic.twitter.com/8deuAb7Nmc — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) July 12, 2026

Forum discussion at X.