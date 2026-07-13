Google Ads Previews For Assets, Text Customizations & Final URL Expansion

Jul 13, 2026 - 7:41 am 2 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Preview Hero

Google Ads now lets you see ad previews by filtering by assets, plus you can preview examples of text customizations and final URL expansion directly within the Google Ads advertiser console.

These updates were all spotted by Arpan Banerjee who shared this across LinkedIn and X.

Arpan said "Asset selection is now available in Ad Preview, giving you greater control over how you preview your ads." The thing is, the help document have mentioned assets in the ad preview tool for a long time now, so I am not 100% sure if this is new. But maybe the "filter assets" option is new?

Here is Arpan's screenshot:

Google Ads Previews Filter Assets

Then he also shared that you can see side-by-side setting examples of text customizations and final URL expansion before you enable them. Here is that screenshot:

Google Ads Text Custom Final Url Expand Preview

Forum discussion at LinkedIn and X.

 

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