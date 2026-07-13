Google Ads now lets you see ad previews by filtering by assets, plus you can preview examples of text customizations and final URL expansion directly within the Google Ads advertiser console.

These updates were all spotted by Arpan Banerjee who shared this across LinkedIn and X.

Arpan said "Asset selection is now available in Ad Preview, giving you greater control over how you preview your ads." The thing is, the help document have mentioned assets in the ad preview tool for a long time now, so I am not 100% sure if this is new. But maybe the "filter assets" option is new?

Here is Arpan's screenshot:

Then he also shared that you can see side-by-side setting examples of text customizations and final URL expansion before you enable them. Here is that screenshot:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn and X.