We may have had another unconfirmed Google Search ranking update around July 11th, which I will call the 7-Eleven update. It has been an unusual time since the completion of the June 2026 spam update, where I was on the verge of covering a few unconfirmed updates, but it seems the chatter in the SEO community is at an all-time low.

So it has been hard to match the ranking volatility from the third party tools to the chatter within the SEO community.

I did notice a blip in the Google tracking tools around July 11th and a bit of a blip in chatter in the SEO community around then too. But when I saw Glenn Gabe post about some January reversals, I figured, I'd cover it.

Google may have pushed some sort of update to Google Search around July 11th.

SEO Chatter

Glenn Gabe wrote on X, "The January 2026 unconfirmed update was huge for some sites. For a number of sites publishing and scaling "commodity content", self-serving listicles, etc., they got crushed. Most have not recovered yet... But I just surfaced several sites that got hammered then that are recovering (or have recovered). Super interesting... " Lily Ray responded, "Agreed, IMO this was the update with the most clear pattern this year so far."

Here is the post and charts from Glenn:

The January 2026 unconfirmed update was huge for some sites. For a number of sites publishing and scaling "commodity content", self-serving listicles, etc., they got crushed. Most have not recovered yet... But I just surfaced several sites that got hammered then that are… pic.twitter.com/AOafNiXTQQ — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) July 13, 2026

There is also some chatter at WebmasterWorld:

Clicks are slowly trending up again. Discover seems to be delivering for the news site once more, and we are finally dominating our sub-niche in Google News again. It actually shouldn't have been that hard, considering we are the only magazine specialized in this topic in the DACH region, but Google thought otherwise since the core update. AI garbage, in particular, was dominating, but that has gone down over the last two days. We implemented "Contentpass" on the news site, and ad revenue has been stabilizing since, works surprisingly well. As for the shop: despite the summer holidays, we've seen good revenue over the last few days. To be honest, it surprises me because half of the week was catastrophic, but the second half completely made up for that downturn.

I think we are back on track with you being the contra-indicator for my site: first half of the week was great, second was a downturn and today is the worst day of the week :) so "all good" again :D

We are seeing the same, great sales in the last few days, not organic though.

We are on the same site. Friday was a big dip, and Sunday was the worst day ever. Today is not looking better. I guess Google started revenue loss compensation from AI Overview by killing organic traffic.

Google Tracking Tools

Here are what the tools are showing, notice the volatility spike around July 11th:

Google Volatility Chart Data Sources AccuRanker Algoroo AWR CognitiveSEO DataForSEO Mangools Mozcast SEMRush Serpstat SimilarWeb Sistrix Wincher Wireboard Zutrix

Wireboard - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:

DataForSEO SERP Volatility:

AccuRanker Grump:

Zutrix Tension:

CognitiveSEO:

Wincher:

Serpstat:

Sistrix:

SimilarWeb:

Mozcast:

AWR:

Mangools SERPWatcher:

Algoroo:

SEMRush:

What are you all seeing?

Forum discussion at X and WebmasterWorld.