Krishna Madhavan, Principal Product Manager at Microsoft Bing, said that Bing does not do one-off search penalties because it is not scalable. Instead, Bing will build a spam algorithm to detect the type of spam it is and unleash it on its index to pick up on not just one site doing that, but as many sites as the algorithm can find. And then it takes action on all those sites, not just one, at scale.

Krishna Madhavan wrote on X when asked about this, "we do not do one offs....not scalable...."

This all comes from Glenn Gabe and Lily Ray spotting sites spamming Bing and also doing well in ChatGPT as a result (we think):

Big update on this case. The site that was surging like crazy in ChatGPT without any Google visibility (due to Bing rankings) was just nuked from the Bing index. The site has been completely deindexed. There were close to 90K urls indexed as of yesterday. Now gone. Poof.



I'm… https://t.co/iImetcvW4f pic.twitter.com/Qdg2ntDhG9 — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) July 10, 2026

Well there goes the article I was about to write 😂



Looks like Bing is indeed paying attention to these spammy sites after all https://t.co/XUZU2ZVO5k — Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) July 10, 2026

Here is Krishna replying about the issue earlier on:

@lilyraynyc and @rustybrick - thank you for flagging. We will take a look at this! — Krishna Madhavan (@kmadhavan77) July 8, 2026

And here is Krishna saying they do take action:

@lilyraynyc - contrary to popular belief - I do show up to work :) - errr… most days 🙀🤣😹🙏🏾 and my friend the great @facan would never have retired if he thought we would drop the ball…. — Krishna Madhavan (@kmadhavan77) July 10, 2026

Then here is the statement that Bing does this at scale and not one-offs:

we do not do one offs....not scalable.... — Krishna Madhavan (@kmadhavan77) July 10, 2026

I will add, Bing has been seen to email sites when their sites are no longer blocked by Bing Search. But that can be automated as well, maybe...

Forum discussion at X.