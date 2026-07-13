Bing: We Do Not Do One Off Indexing / Ranking Penalties, It's Not Scalable

Jul 13, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing SEO

Bing Fire

Krishna Madhavan, Principal Product Manager at Microsoft Bing, said that Bing does not do one-off search penalties because it is not scalable. Instead, Bing will build a spam algorithm to detect the type of spam it is and unleash it on its index to pick up on not just one site doing that, but as many sites as the algorithm can find. And then it takes action on all those sites, not just one, at scale.

Krishna Madhavan wrote on X when asked about this, "we do not do one offs....not scalable...."

This all comes from Glenn Gabe and Lily Ray spotting sites spamming Bing and also doing well in ChatGPT as a result (we think):

Here is Krishna replying about the issue earlier on:

And here is Krishna saying they do take action:

Then here is the statement that Bing does this at scale and not one-offs:

I will add, Bing has been seen to email sites when their sites are no longer blocked by Bing Search. But that can be automated as well, maybe...

Forum discussion at X.

 

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