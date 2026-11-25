Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, said that the Google Ads platform "we strongly encourage" "dynamically scoring conversion values" and they do not consider it a "hack" of any kind. "Optimizing for deep conversion actions and feeding high-fidelity, first-party data is the best way to steer the system to what you value most," she added.

The question came up when David Melamed asked on LinkedIn, "Do Google Ads Bidding Algorithms have a reward hacking problem?" He added, "Googles bidding algorithm does not moderate itself or care about the full universe of opportunity from search. It just cares about getting you the conversions or roas goal you set. In other words, it doesnt care what it misses, or what it could have gotten you."

Here is his full post:

Ever notice a crazy high CPC on a search term that was so obviously not the right intent? What about a CPC that is impossible to drive the CPA or tROAS target? You know how Googles AI tries to overspend on brand, remarketing, and easier sales at the expense of maximizing the opportunity from the search landscape? Researchers are scrambling to try to solve reward hacking in AI Agents; Is Google trying to solve it in their bidding algorithms? I had an epiphany this weekend. What if the best lever to optimize campaigns in an AI bidding world is "hacking the actual reward." What I mean is, using machine learning to dynamically feed different conversion values based on OUR GOALS, not Googles algorithms cheating to chase a reward. Meaning, we use our understanding and data about visitors quality, the keyword, the search term, the cpc, etc... and adjusted the conversion value we feed back to Google to get it to actually squeeze more out of less budget and actually find the higher quality conversions even though the technical value is the same. If better conversion data is the key to success, maybe the future of optimizing campaigns is using AI we control to feed conversion data that will steer the bidding algorithms the way thats best for us in the long run?

Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, responded saying, "No “hack” needed. This is already how Smart Bidding is designed to work."

In fact, it is how it works and she said, "What you’re describing is the foundational principle of Value-Based Bidding (VBB): feeding dynamic, predictive values (like CRM milestones, profit margins, or pLTV) into Google Ads so the system optimizes for real business outcomes."

Ginny then posted a few clarifications on the mechanics:

Targets are averages: Smart Bidding optimizes for your target on average – some will fall below target, others above. Outlier CPCs typically occur when real-time auction signals (e.g. audience, device, intent) predict a high conversion probability.

Exploration: Strict efficiency targets can keep models focused only on what’s already proven. Smart Bidding Exploration provides controlled flexibility to discover incremental non-brand demand.

Built-in guardrails: Controls like brand exclusions and customer lifecycle goals are designed to keep the AI from over-relying on “easy” brand or remarketing conversions.

"Bottom line: Dynamically scoring conversion values isn't "hacking" the algorithm. It’s what we strongly encourage. Optimizing for deep conversion actions and feeding high-fidelity, first-party data is the best way to steer the system to what you value most," she added.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.