Google Reaffirms Include Canonical On Canonical Page Itself

Jul 13, 2026 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Self Lasers

Google has updated its canonical help document to say "Do include a rel="canonical" link on the canonical page itself (also known as a self-referential canonical)." The advice is not new to Google's communication but it was just added to the help document.

So Google added two lines to this document, they include:

  • Do include a rel="canonical" link on the canonical page itself (also known as a self-referential canonical).
  • We recommend adding this same self-referential rel="canonical" link element to the canonical page itself as well.

So on this page, this is the self-referential canonical in the source code:

Self Referential Canonical Example

Like I said, this is not new advice. Google's John Mueller said in 2011 that self-referential canonicals help keep things clean.

Those seem to be the only two lines added or updated in that document.

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