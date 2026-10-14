Daily Search Forum Recap: October 14, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has rolled out its latest Gemini model, Argon 4, in AI Mode. Bing Webmaster Tools AI performance reports gain Topics Portfolio. John Mueller and Martin Splitt from Google spoke about PDFs and SEO. Google Ads is testing a new report named the Search terms and ad combinations report. Google is testing placing the left vertical sidebar you see in AI Mode results on the main Google web search results page. Google added a section for prediction markets to the main Google Ads policies documentation. Bing is testing placing a large single ad unit at the top of the Bing Search results page. OpenAI has ChatGPT Ads Account Managers reaching out to advertisers. OpenAI seems to have removed or replaced the UTM parameters it placed on links within the ChatGPT results.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Optimizing Google Tag Manager containers, Google Tag Manager Help

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Your AI Disclosure Policy Is Solving the Wrong Problem, Content Marketing Institute

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

SEO

Feedback:

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