Daily Search Forum Recap: October 14, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has rolled out its latest Gemini model, Argon 4, in AI Mode. Bing Webmaster Tools AI performance reports gain Topics Portfolio. John Mueller and Martin Splitt from Google spoke about PDFs and SEO. Google Ads is testing a new report named the Search terms and ad combinations report. Google is testing placing the left vertical sidebar you see in AI Mode results on the main Google web search results page. Google added a section for prediction markets to the main Google Ads policies documentation. Bing is testing placing a large single ad unit at the top of the Bing Search results page. OpenAI has ChatGPT Ads Account Managers reaching out to advertisers. OpenAI seems to have removed or replaced the UTM parameters it placed on links within the ChatGPT results.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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Gemini 4 Argon In Google Search Via AI Mode
Google announced Gemini 4 Argon a couple of weeks ago and today announced that it is now an option in Google Search via AI Mode for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers globally.
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Topics Portfolio In Bing Webmaster Tools AI Reports
Microsoft Bing just announced a new addition to the AI performance reports in Bing Webmaster Tools named Topics Portfolio. Topics Portfolio shows you the "presence is distributed across themes, how much demand each theme represents, how competitive each theme is and where your site has room to grow."
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Google Search On PDFs: Conversion, Links, HTML, Ranking, Limits, Crawling...
Google's Martin Splitt and John Mueller just posted a Search Off the Record podcast on the topic of PDFs, it is named PDFs in Search: Indexing, AI & Pitfalls. It goes over how PDFs are converted for crawling and indexing, how Google processes links, images, what are the file limits and do they rank in search and AI search.
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Google Ads Search Terms & Ad Combinations As One Report
Google Ads seems to be testing a new report named the Search terms and ad combinations report. This report shows how search queries, ad creatives, and landing pages work together.
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Google Tests AI Mode Left Sidebar On Main Google Search Results Page
Google is testing placing the left vertical sidebar you see in AI Mode results on the main Google web search results page. This places the small super G Google logo on the left, with the chat history lines, a way to start a chat with AI Mode and the settings icon all on the left side.
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Bing Tests Large Single Sponsored Ad Unit At Top Of Search Results
Microsoft Bing is testing placing a large single ad unit at the top of the Bing Search results page. The sponsored ad has a gray background, with an image and call to action button, and of course, the url, title and ad description.
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OpenAI ChatGPT Ads Account Manager Representatives
OpenAI has humans who are reaching out to advertisers to help them manage their ChatGPT Ads. These ad representatives are called ChatGPT Ads Account Managers and I guess are real humans who help agencies manage ads for their customers?
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Google Ads Policies Adds Prediction Markets Section
Google added a section for prediction markets to the main Google Ads policies documentation last week. Google has posted updates and policies on advertising for prediction markets on Google Ads numerous times before, but now it has been added to the main policy document.
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OpenAI Drops UTM Parameters From ChatGPT Results (GPT-6)
OpenAI seems to have removed or replaced the UTM parameters it placed on links within the ChatGPT results. This makes it harder to know if a click came from ChatGPT versus some other platform. This seems to have started with the release of GPT‑6, which was a week ago.
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Trumpeter At Google
Here is a photo of a trumpeter playing a trumpet at the Google office for some sort of event. This is at the Bayview office, by the way.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Chrome is taking another big step toward providing a clearer picture of real user experiences on the web. Today, in the Chrome User Experience Report, we added experimental versions of Core Web Vitals with soft navigation measurements included. This comes on the heels of, Alex Cone on X
- We discovered a sophisticated recording device that was hidden inside one of our offices. We used our models to understand the device and where it had come from, identifying that a specific employee had planted it a few days earlier. We referred the matter to the FBI, and we’re, OpenAI Newsroom on X
- The three different AIO (AI Overview) formats available on Google Discover cards: - AIO article (article_content_hero_item_aio_source) - Video AIO(video_content_lfv_hero_item_aio_source - Post AIO (post_content_hero_item_source), Damien Andell on X
- It’s launch day for my book on AI search, Ross Hudgens on LinkedIn
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Gemini 4 Argon rolling out in Google AI Mode & Gemini
- Bing Webmaster Tools AI performance report new Topics Portfolio
- Google Ads API moves to twice-monthly releases starting with v26
- Google Ads adds Search terms and ad combinations report for AI Max
- Why gated content is the enemy of AI search
- Google Tag Manager update promises faster websites and simpler tracking
- Your SEO recommendations have an expiry date
- Google Discover to become a proactive, hyper-personalized concierge experience
- The global consistency paradox: Building local E-E-A-T for AI search
- Google Search Console reporting date selector is broken
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- AI search reality check: an e-book on AI search visibility, Oncrawl
- AI Search for the Procurement Professional, iPullRank
- Here’s how you can force switch to Google Assistant from Gemini, Android Authority
Analytics
- Optimizing Google Tag Manager containers, Google Tag Manager Help
Industry & Business
- Behind AI industry's call for independent reviews, a fight over what gets made public, Reuters
- Apple Wins Early Access to OpenAI Files in Trade Secrets Suit, Bloomberg Law News
- Character.ai files for bankruptcy following lawsuits alleging ties to teen suicides, CNN Business
- F.B.I. Arrests OpenAI Employee Accused of Planting Bug in Office, New York Times
- Google AI Customer Service Privacy Lawsuit Gets Doubtful Judge, Bloomberg Law News
- Google data center strategic sourcing exec heads to OpenAI, Data Center Dynamics
- OpenAI Scrambles to Fix Safety Issues Before Shipping Its Next Flagship Model, The Information
- Google wants to power AI and cut emissions. Can it do both?, POLITICO
- OpenAI Eyes Acquisition That Could Boost Cybersecurity Business, The Information
- Google’s 2025 EU Economic Impact Report, Google Blog
- How Ukraine’s data centre strikes threw Russia into turmoil, Financial Times (Sub)
- Google Says Consent Bars Claim Calls Illicitly Recorded For AI, Law360
Links & Content Marketing
- Your AI Disclosure Policy Is Solving the Wrong Problem, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Google Releases a Google Maps and Waze Fuel Price Feature All Users Need, Autoevolution
- The Reason Why Google Maps Sometimes Gives You A Bad Route, BGR
- EEA Search Impressions Dropped 70% - Here’s Why Calls Didn’t, GMBapi
Other Search
PPC
- Google Merchant Center Adds Store Address Attribute, PPC News Feed
- Beyond Search: Winning Local Customers on Display & Demand Gen, PPC Hero
- Microsoft Ads API Adds Conversion Value Rules and AI Text Tone Options, PPC News Feed
- Build your data strength with October’s Demand Gen Drop, Google Blog
- Update to Gambling and Games Policy: Nigeria (September 2026), Google Advertising Policies Help
SEO
- Yoast SEO 28.7: AI tool updates and yearly code cleanup, Yoast
- It's possible your migration issues may be due to site quality, Marie Haynes
- Your ChatGPT Brand Visibility Requires A 2-Part Strategy, Joe Hall
- The AI Reputation Trap: Why LLMs Are Skipping Your Brand (And How to Fix It), Ann Smarty
- Experimental soft navigation metrics now available in CrUX, Google Web Dev
- Spurious data in Google SERPs, DemandSphere
- Build something so valuable that Google looks stupid for not ranking it., SEO For Lunch
- Understanding GEO: How to Optimise Content in the New AI Era and Compete Across Google and LLMs, Clara Soteras
Feedback:
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