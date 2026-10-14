Daily Search Forum Recap: October 14, 2026

Oct 14, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has rolled out its latest Gemini model, Argon 4, in AI Mode. Bing Webmaster Tools AI performance reports gain Topics Portfolio. John Mueller and Martin Splitt from Google spoke about PDFs and SEO. Google Ads is testing a new report named the Search terms and ad combinations report. Google is testing placing the left vertical sidebar you see in AI Mode results on the main Google web search results page. Google added a section for prediction markets to the main Google Ads policies documentation. Bing is testing placing a large single ad unit at the top of the Bing Search results page. OpenAI has ChatGPT Ads Account Managers reaching out to advertisers. OpenAI seems to have removed or replaced the UTM parameters it placed on links within the ChatGPT results.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Gemini 4 Argon In Google Search Via AI Mode
    Google announced Gemini 4 Argon a couple of weeks ago and today announced that it is now an option in Google Search via AI Mode for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers globally.
  • Topics Portfolio In Bing Webmaster Tools AI Reports
    Microsoft Bing just announced a new addition to the AI performance reports in Bing Webmaster Tools named Topics Portfolio. Topics Portfolio shows you the "presence is distributed across themes, how much demand each theme represents, how competitive each theme is and where your site has room to grow."
  • Google Search On PDFs: Conversion, Links, HTML, Ranking, Limits, Crawling...
    Google's Martin Splitt and John Mueller just posted a Search Off the Record podcast on the topic of PDFs, it is named PDFs in Search: Indexing, AI & Pitfalls. It goes over how PDFs are converted for crawling and indexing, how Google processes links, images, what are the file limits and do they rank in search and AI search.
  • Google Ads Search Terms & Ad Combinations As One Report
    Google Ads seems to be testing a new report named the Search terms and ad combinations report. This report shows how search queries, ad creatives, and landing pages work together.
  • Google Tests AI Mode Left Sidebar On Main Google Search Results Page
    Google is testing placing the left vertical sidebar you see in AI Mode results on the main Google web search results page. This places the small super G Google logo on the left, with the chat history lines, a way to start a chat with AI Mode and the settings icon all on the left side.
  • Bing Tests Large Single Sponsored Ad Unit At Top Of Search Results
    Microsoft Bing is testing placing a large single ad unit at the top of the Bing Search results page. The sponsored ad has a gray background, with an image and call to action button, and of course, the url, title and ad description.
  • OpenAI ChatGPT Ads Account Manager Representatives
    OpenAI has humans who are reaching out to advertisers to help them manage their ChatGPT Ads. These ad representatives are called ChatGPT Ads Account Managers and I guess are real humans who help agencies manage ads for their customers?
  • Google Ads Policies Adds Prediction Markets Section
    Google added a section for prediction markets to the main Google Ads policies documentation last week. Google has posted updates and policies on advertising for prediction markets on Google Ads numerous times before, but now it has been added to the main policy document.
  • OpenAI Drops UTM Parameters From ChatGPT Results (GPT-6)
    OpenAI seems to have removed or replaced the UTM parameters it placed on links within the ChatGPT results. This makes it harder to know if a click came from ChatGPT versus some other platform. This seems to have started with the release of GPT‑6, which was a week ago.
  • Trumpeter At Google
    Here is a photo of a trumpeter playing a trumpet at the Google office for some sort of event. This is at the Bayview office, by the way.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

SEO

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