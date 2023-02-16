Why John Mueller Of Google Is Not A Fan Of Keyword Hyphenated Domains

Google's John Mueller posted at Reddit why he is not a fan of using keyword-rich hyphenated domains. He said, "I'm not a fan of keyword-keyword domains, but YMMV."

He then listed his "random thoughts" on why he is not a fan of such domain names and it includes:

Everyone thinks you're a spammer

Changing business focus, or even expanding, is harder

You have no brand name, there's nothing that people can search for which "obviously" should show your site. You're always competing, you're not building value with long-term users.

You wonder why we went with RustyBrick in the early 90s?

Do you agree?

