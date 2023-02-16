Why John Mueller Of Google Is Not A Fan Of Keyword Hyphenated Domains

Feb 16, 2023 • 7:31 am | comments (2) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google Dashes Hyphens Underscores

Google's John Mueller posted at Reddit why he is not a fan of using keyword-rich hyphenated domains. He said, "I'm not a fan of keyword-keyword domains, but YMMV."

He then listed his "random thoughts" on why he is not a fan of such domain names and it includes:

  • Everyone thinks you're a spammer
  • Changing business focus, or even expanding, is harder
  • You have no brand name, there's nothing that people can search for which "obviously" should show your site. You're always competing, you're not building value with long-term users.

You wonder why we went with RustyBrick in the early 90s?

Do you agree?

Forum discussion at Reddit.

