Why John Mueller Of Google Is Not A Fan Of Keyword Hyphenated Domains

Google's John Mueller posted at Reddit why he is not a fan of using keyword-rich hyphenated domains. He said, "I'm not a fan of keyword-keyword domains, but YMMV."
He then listed his "random thoughts" on why he is not a fan of such domain names and it includes:
- Everyone thinks you're a spammer
- Changing business focus, or even expanding, is harder
- You have no brand name, there's nothing that people can search for which "obviously" should show your site. You're always competing, you're not building value with long-term users.
You wonder why we went with RustyBrick in the early 90s?
Do you agree?
