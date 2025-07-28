Daily Search Forum Recap: July 28, 2025

Jul 28, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We had even stronger Google search ranking volatility over the weekend, it has not calmed down. Google Local Service Ads may charge more for message leads. Google Business Profiles attributes now shows how many users confirmed them. We have tons of slides from the three day Google Search Central live event. Google is testing swapping the three dots with a questionmark again for the about this result.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Volatility Was Heated This Weekend - Reversals?
    I know I just reported on the super-heated Google Search ranking volatility week we had, and how the post-core update seems more unstable than during the June 2025 core update. However, we are now seeing even more volatility over the weekend, with some reporting reversals from the events of last week.
  • Google Local Service Ads Message Leads Now More Expensive?
    Google has changed how much it charges for message leads within Google Local Service Ads. Previously, it was 50% of the corresponding phone lead but now, Google said it is "typically priced lower than the corresponding phone lead price, although that's not always the case."
  • Google Business Profile Attributes With Confirmed By Percentages
    Google seems to be rolling out a new Google local feature for Google Business Profiles that shows if the attributes listed by the business are accurate. Now, Google can show the percentage of users who confirmed the attribute actually exists at that business.
  • Google Search Central Deep Dive 2025 Indexing Slides
    Google had it Google Search Central Live event in the Asia-Pacific region last week. It was a three day event, as opposed to the normal half day events it has held in the past. In any event. Jason Mun was there and posted all the slides from "Indexing day" on LinkedIn.
  • Google Search Swaps Three Dots With Question Mark For About This Site
    Google seems to be testing replacing the three vertical dots next to the search results snippets with a question mark icon. Clicking on that triggers the about this site feature.
  • Oreo Cookie On Google Wall
    Here is a photo from the Google New York City office of a wall in the office that has this Oreo cookie hanging on it. Maybe this has to do with Android Oreo from 2017? I don't know.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 28, 2025

Jul 28, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Was Heated This Weekend - Reversals?

Jul 28, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profile Attributes With Confirmed By Percentages

Jul 28, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Central Deep Dive 2025 Indexing Slides

Jul 28, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search Swaps Three Dots With Question Mark For About This Site

Jul 28, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Local Service Ads Message Leads Now More Expensive?

Jul 28, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Search Ranking Volatility Was Heated This Weekend - Reversals?

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.