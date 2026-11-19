Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is testing hotel bookings directly in Google Search through a Continue on Google button. Google is testing emojis in the What people are saying section. Google discontinued its Data Feed validation tool. Google image search results now let you click a Google Lens button, which takes you into an AI Overview follow-up query or even an AI Mode follow-up query. Google AdSense is unifying some of its policies into the AdSense for Search publishers policy.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Search What People Are Saying AI-Generated Emojis
Google seems to be placing emojis in the AI-generated "What people are saying" box in Google Search. Google does show emojis in its search results, but these emojis are not coming from the website it is referencing, but rather from Google Search and its AI-generated descriptions.
-
Google Hotel Search Listings With Continue On Google To Book
Google seems to be rolling out hotel booking directly on Google in Google Search but through AI Mode. So when you search on Google and Google shows you the hotels, you can now click on a button that says "Continue on Google" and it then takes you through the AI Mode hotel booking feature to book using your Google account.
-
Google Search Tests "Show Original Results" Button
Google Search is testing a new button in the search results named "Show original results." It seems this button does something similar to the "Search instead for" link, where Google will auto correct or adapt your query when it thinks you have a typo in your query or you meant to search for something else.
-
Google Data Feed Validation Tool Has Been Turned Down
Google has "turned down" its Data Feed validation tool and has removed references to it from the Book actions (Book) structured data help documentation. I am not sure when this tool surfaced but likely sometime between October 2016 and December 2017 alongside the broader Actions on Google developer platform.
-
Google Images Results With Lens To AI Mode Feature
Google image search results now let you click a Google Lens button, which takes you into an AI Overview follow-up query or even an AI Mode follow-up query. This is different from when Google added the Google Lens button to image search results.
-
Google AdSense Unifying Policies Into AdSense For Search Publishers Policy
Google announced it will update and merge the AdSense for Search (AFS) policies and Search ads policies into a single, unified policy set for AdSense for Search publishers. This will happen on January 17, 2027. Google posted a copy of the new, unified policy.
-
Branded Google Jenga Game
We have seen Google's custom branded Jenga game set before but here it is again, many years later. I am not sure if this is a new one or an old one but hey, I found it on Instagram the other day.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Interesting, first time I've seen AI video summary cards (not YouTube). What's interesting here is that in the footer of the AI summary card, Google adds the "publisher" but also the author's name (the author's name is in bold and more visible than the publisher's name). We, Damien Andell on X
- Google is adding "Suggestions" to the Google App widgets above Google Discover. It describes this new widget as "Ideas to elevate your search." The first example of this widget is a mini map within the widgets that lets you create an 80s-style portrait by taking a selfie., Damien Andell on X
- Did Google fix this? I'm seeing the old version again @rustybrick, Joy Hawkins on X
- Gemini 4 Neon (High) answer for prompt "Best AI SEO agency" https://t.co/kY5ReevZO6 "Because much of the current "AI SEO" landscape consists of self-ranked listicles and repackaged traditional SEO, Gagan Ghotra on X
- Anyone experienced a manual action for Scaled Content Abuse after updating a large number of articles?, BlackHatWorld
- "Over the last six months, Mr. Evans, who is based in North Carolina, has moved ad dollars away from Google search ads. For one company that sells trophies, he said, he is allocating $500 a month to the search ads, down from $2,000 a month about a year ago, when Google introduced", Barry Schwartz on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google unifies Google tag and Tag Manager with new tagging and debugging features
- Google AdMob introduces AI tools to automate monetization and ad management
- Your AI visibility problem is probably a marketing problem
- Google Ads Journey-Aware Bidding: How it works and what to know
- AI search meta-analysis: Q4 2026
- Microsoft Advertising upgrades automated bidding for faster, more consistent results
- The link between organic rankings and AI Overview citations in pharma
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- Bots are replacing reporters in cryptocurrency journalism, Press Gazette
- Advancing chip design with OpenAI models, OpenAI
- An AI Debt Collection Service Exposed 6.6 Million Accounts and 315,000 Call Recordings, Wired
- Google's AI Mode model knows little on its own and answers from what organic search supplies, DEJAN
- Google’s Spark AI agent becomes ‘Tasks’ — and now it’s free, The Verge
- iCloud+ subscribers get higher Siri AI limits, but not everywhere, Apple Insider
- Introducing Gemini 4 Neon, Google Blog
- OpenAI Executives Say They Have to Strike a Balance Between A.I. Safety and Progress, New York Times
- Project Genie update featuring Genie 4, Google Blog
- Research acceleration: The jagged frontier, OpenAI
- Satya Nadella predicts AI agents will reshuffle the economics of the web, TechCrunch
- Why Doesn’t Your Brand Appear in ChatGPT Responses? Check Its Reasoning, Seer Interactive
- Gemini 4 Hydrogen keeps 45% of its brand recommendations when Google Search is switched on, DEJAN
- Sam Altman warns against a future where AI, not humans, calls the shots, TechCrunch
- The Anti-A.I. Campus Movement Is Growing, New York Times
- As Meta bets big on Muse AI agent, early safety mishaps surface, Reuters
- Arizona says it is investigating OpenAI, other firms over possible rogue agents, Reuters
Analytics
- GA4 Session Counts: Why Your Reports Don't Match, KP Playbook
- How to Future-proof Your UTM Taxonomy, MeasureMinds
Industry & Business
- Anthropic IPO: AI lab considers increasing offering, sources say, CNBC
- Daily Mail owner DMGT joins coalition taking on AI news scrapers, Press Gazette
- NYC, LA and Chicago School Districts Weigh Breaking Up With Google Search Over A.I., New York Times
- NYC, LA and Chicago School Districts Weigh Breaking Up With Google Search Over A.I., New York Times
- Ex-Google Engineer May Face New Charges Over Bets on Gemini 3.0, Bloomberg
- Watch Inside Google's AI Race with Ruth Porat, Bloomberg
- Google’s Porat Pledges Data Center Local Support Amid Backlash, Bloomberg
- The Anthropic I.P.O. Will Change the Future of A.I., New York Times
- Google Australia launches new Stretch Reconciliation Action Plan, Google Blog
- Google Disrupts Its Search Advertising With Its Embrace of A.I., New York Times
Local & Maps
- Apple rolls out all-new map across India, Apple
- GM's 'Google built-in' isn't Android Auto, and that's a problem, Make Use Of
- How Online Reviews Influence Patients Choosing a Healthcare Clinic, Assertive Media
Other Search
- Google cybersecurity tips and tools for your accounts, Google Blog
- HomeView 27.2.1 software update now live, Apple Insider
PPC
- Google Marketing Platform updates: November 2026 features, Google Blog
- Multimodal Asset Generation Unveiled for Asset Studio, PPC News Feed
- Measuring Clicks Is Making ChatGPT Ads Look Like A Bad Bet, AdExchanger
Search Features
- Google AI Mode now showing four sitelinks on ads at the bottom, Search Engine Watch
- Gemini app now available on lower-memory Android devices, Google Blog
- Live Dictation in ChatGPT, ChatGPT release notes
- Bing free listing panel shows offers in a dropdown for sponsored stores, Search Engine Watch
SEO
- 6 Sneaky Bugs That Were Hurting My Next.js Site's SEO, HackerNoon
- AI-influenced traffic: A new Semrush metric to measure AI search performance, Semrush
- Barnacle SEO: Spam Risk or Smart Marketing?, Ahrefs
- What Should We Measure In AI-Enhanced Search?, SEO Theory
- SEO is fine. The future of AI is tied to search., DEJAN
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.