Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing hotel bookings directly in Google Search through a Continue on Google button. Google is testing emojis in the What people are saying section. Google discontinued its Data Feed validation tool. Google image search results now let you click a Google Lens button, which takes you into an AI Overview follow-up query or even an AI Mode follow-up query. Google AdSense is unifying some of its policies into the AdSense for Search publishers policy.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.