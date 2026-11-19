Google seems to be rolling out hotel booking directly on Google in Google Search but through AI Mode. So when you search on Google and Google shows you the hotels, you can now click on a button that says "Continue on Google" and it then takes you through the AI Mode hotel booking feature to book using your Google account.

In August, Google added hotel booking in AI Mode but now, Google is pushing people from Google Search to book directly through Google using AI Mode instead of the direct hotel booking links.

This change, which I do not see yet myself, was spotted by Lluc B. Penycate who posted screenshots on X and wrote, "Google's "Book with AI" in AI Mode has a new design since last week. A pop-up pushing Expedia's "Continue on Google" ($170) now covers the other provider: the hotel's own website. At $158. The cheaper direct rate is the one you can't see."

Here are the screenshots showing the flow:

It is not good that you don't get to see all the rates but I guess Google wants to keep you in Google...

Forum discussion at X.