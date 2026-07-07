Daily Search Forum Recap: July 7, 2026

Jul 7, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console has this new platform properties that let you verify your social and video channels across Instagram, TikTok, X, and YouTube to see Google Search performance. Google has added to its Merchant listing structured data documentation help page that it now supports the Product.category property and a new Sale duration mechanism within the schema. Google Ads has auto apply themes for asset groups. Google is testing a visit site button for sponsored results. Google AdSense has a new setting for if you want to be contacted by an expert. ChatGPT Ads now has Audiences for better targeting.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Console Now Shows You Instagram, TikTok, X & YouTube Content Search Performance
    Google Search Console can now show how your social and video content perform within Google Search. This includes channels such as Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube. Google kind of did this before, but now this data is going into the Performance reports, Insights reports, and the achievements section in Search Console.
  • Google Adds Product Category & Sale Duration To Merchant Listing Doc
    Google has added to its Merchant listing structured data documentation help page that it now supports the Product.category property and a new Sale duration mechanism within the schema.
  • Google Ads Newish Apply Theme To Asset Group
    Google Ads has a newish option when you create an asset group named "Apply theme to asset group." An asset group is made of images, logos, headlines, descriptions, videos, sitelinks, assets, and audience signals that you upload or that are automatically created by Google AI during your Performance Max campaign setup.
  • Google Tests Visit Site Button On Google Ads Sponsored Results
    Google is testing a large "Visit site" button on the sponsored results, the Google Ads, within the Google Search results. Google has done this before for organic sitelinks and map results, and even Bing did it for some branded-style search results.
  • Google AdSense Expert Personalized Advice
    Google AdSense may have added a new setting that lets you specify if you want Google AdSense "experts" to call you offering "personalized advice." You can specify if you want or do not want messages, and how - i.e. via phone calls, SMS messages and/or WhatsApp messages.
  • ChatGPT Ads Gain New Audiences Targeting
    OpenAI is rolling out Audiences as a targeting option within ChatGPT Ads. I don't see a help document on what this does but I assume it lets you set up better targeting for your ads by uploading audience lists, like their email and/or phone numbers to the ChatGPT Ads platform.
  • Google Security Mirror Selfie
    Here is a photo of a Googler taking a selfie using the security mirrors you sometimes see inside offices. This was done in the Google Kitchener, Canada office. I thought it was a bit artistic, so I am sharing it here.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

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