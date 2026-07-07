Daily Search Forum Recap: July 7, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console has this new platform properties that let you verify your social and video channels across Instagram, TikTok, X, and YouTube to see Google Search performance. Google has added to its Merchant listing structured data documentation help page that it now supports the Product.category property and a new Sale duration mechanism within the schema. Google Ads has auto apply themes for asset groups. Google is testing a visit site button for sponsored results. Google AdSense has a new setting for if you want to be contacted by an expert. ChatGPT Ads now has Audiences for better targeting.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

How to Use Shopify Google Analytics, Coursera

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

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