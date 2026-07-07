Daily Search Forum Recap: July 7, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search Console has this new platform properties that let you verify your social and video channels across Instagram, TikTok, X, and YouTube to see Google Search performance. Google has added to its Merchant listing structured data documentation help page that it now supports the Product.category property and a new Sale duration mechanism within the schema. Google Ads has auto apply themes for asset groups. Google is testing a visit site button for sponsored results. Google AdSense has a new setting for if you want to be contacted by an expert. ChatGPT Ads now has Audiences for better targeting.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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Google Search Console Now Shows You Instagram, TikTok, X & YouTube Content Search Performance
Google Search Console can now show how your social and video content perform within Google Search. This includes channels such as Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube. Google kind of did this before, but now this data is going into the Performance reports, Insights reports, and the achievements section in Search Console.
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Google Adds Product Category & Sale Duration To Merchant Listing Doc
Google has added to its Merchant listing structured data documentation help page that it now supports the Product.category property and a new Sale duration mechanism within the schema.
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Google Ads Newish Apply Theme To Asset Group
Google Ads has a newish option when you create an asset group named "Apply theme to asset group." An asset group is made of images, logos, headlines, descriptions, videos, sitelinks, assets, and audience signals that you upload or that are automatically created by Google AI during your Performance Max campaign setup.
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Google Tests Visit Site Button On Google Ads Sponsored Results
Google is testing a large "Visit site" button on the sponsored results, the Google Ads, within the Google Search results. Google has done this before for organic sitelinks and map results, and even Bing did it for some branded-style search results.
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Google AdSense Expert Personalized Advice
Google AdSense may have added a new setting that lets you specify if you want Google AdSense "experts" to call you offering "personalized advice." You can specify if you want or do not want messages, and how - i.e. via phone calls, SMS messages and/or WhatsApp messages.
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ChatGPT Ads Gain New Audiences Targeting
OpenAI is rolling out Audiences as a targeting option within ChatGPT Ads. I don't see a help document on what this does but I assume it lets you set up better targeting for your ads by uploading audience lists, like their email and/or phone numbers to the ChatGPT Ads platform.
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Google Security Mirror Selfie
Here is a photo of a Googler taking a selfie using the security mirrors you sometimes see inside offices. This was done in the Google Kitchener, Canada office. I thought it was a bit artistic, so I am sharing it here.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Bing with bold slug word which matches with search query in mobile serp, Khushal Bherwani on X
- Google appears to be testing a checkmark symbol for selected queries in AI Mode., Sachin Patel on X
- Suspended, Disabled, or Unverified Profile - Figuring Out Next Steps, Local Search Forum
- A properly made website works well for AI agents ... and search engines, and LLMs, and above all, for actual people. , John Mueller on Bluesky
- Almost everyone who played my Microsoft Advertising/Microsoft Clarity two truths and lie game found the lie: our grounding queries cover more than Copilot!, Navah Hopkins on LinkedIn
- Manager, Technical SEO Program - Jobs - Careers at Apple, Magico Martinez on LinkedIn
Search Engine Land Stories:
- OpenAI can generate ChatGPT Ads for you
- ChatGPT commands 92% of AI referral traffic. Here’s what 6.77 million sessions reveal.
- SMX Now: Build better site architecture for SEO, AI, and users
- 6 SEO priorities to rethink for AI search
- How to measure prompt-level visibility in AI search
- Paid media is becoming an SEO investment in AI search
- Search Engine Land welcomes Traffic Think Tank to its community portfolio
- Why Meta AI could become search’s sleeping giant
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- ‘Who Should I Vote for?’ Voters Turn to A.I. Before Casting Their Ballots, New York Times
- Apple adds new popup for AI features that send data to Google Cloud, 9to5Mac
- Apple Home AI features locked behind 2TB iCloud+ plan, Apple Insider
- Google research reveals pattern-level AI video spam detection, Semrush
- If you use Google, you're training its AI. Here's how to opt out., TechCrunch
- Reddit is using LLMs to solve a problem LLMs largely created, TechCrunch
- What can we learn from ChatGPT Search Sources?, Chris Green
- You cannot take an AI at its word – and why this is important für your GEO efforts., Search Engine World
- GPT-5.5 Instant Mini in ChatGPT, ChatGPT Release Notes
Analytics
- How to Use Shopify Google Analytics, Coursera
Industry & Business
- Google and Meta Lost a Landmark Trial to Kaley, But Kept Her as a User, Bloomberg
- Anthropic signs lease for TeraWulf data center in Kentucky, CNBC
- Google Plans Eastern Cape Subsea Hub, SubTel Forum
- Microsoft cuts 2.1% of employees as Xbox unit plans to spin studios, CNBC
- Goldman Sachs hires Google's Evan Kotsovinos as partner, engineering head, Reuters
Links & Content Marketing
- Self-Promotional Content Works—Until It Backfires (AI SEO Experiment), Ahrefs
- Mastering Internal Linking for AI Search Visibility, seoClarity
Local & Maps
- Why Does The Blue Dot On Google Maps Keep Changing Sizes?, BGR
- Dozens of Polish place names changed on Google Maps to offensive alternatives, Notes From Poland
- Latest Android Auto updates are crashing for some users, 9To5Google
Other Search
- New in iOS 27 beta 3: Siri AI voice customization options, Apple Insider
- Wikipedia Is Battling for the Soul of the Internet, New York Times
PPC
- FAQ on search advertising: AI assistants, shifting traffic, and the new demand capture mix, eMarketer
- Checkout Links Now Available in More Countries, PPC News Feed
- How to Improve Your Google Ads Lead Quality: 11 Expert Tips, WordStream
- Offline conversion tracking + value-based bidding: How we cut cost per booking by 28%, Hallam
- Step-by-Step Guide to ChatGPT Ads, PPC Hero
- Announcing Google Mobile Ads Next-Gen SDK as the preferred SDK for Android, Google Ads Developer Blog
Search Features
- AI Overviews are expanding across commercial intent search [Study], Semrush
- First look: Google Translate is finally getting a modern redesign, Android Authority
SEO
- My GEO Strategy & Consulting Tool is open sourced, Seer Interactive
- Search Central Deep Dive Europe 2026: Apparently we're going to Barcelona, Google Search Central Blog
- From Product-Led SEO to Agent-Led Search | Eli Schwartz, Advanced Web Ranking
- Habitual Publisher Traffic is Collapsing, Leadership in SEO
- Screaming Frog and SISTRIX AI data: Case Study, MCP Intergration, SISTRIX
Feedback:
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