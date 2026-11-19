Google Search is testing a new button in the search results named "Show original results." It seems this button does something similar to the "Search instead for" link, where Google will auto correct or adapt your query when it thinks you have a typo in your query or you meant to search for something else.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted about this on X and SEW and said, "Google is displaying a “Show original results” button when users enter random typo characters words in a search query and Google interprets the query to show results based on its understanding."

Here is his screenshot:

I cannot replicate it, I did try the same or a super similar query.

Here is the typical "Search instead for" link that we have seen for ages:

Forum discussion at X.