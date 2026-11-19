Google seems to be placing emojis in the AI-generated "What people are saying" box in Google Search. Google does show emojis in its search results, but these emojis are not coming from the website it is referencing, but rather from Google Search and its AI-generated descriptions.

This was spotted by Will on Bluesky who told me, "Emojis in the “What people are saying” panel"

Indeed, I can replicate it:

Here is his screenshot:

I looked back at my old screenshots of What people are saying and I didn't see emojis in them, but it might not be 100% new.

Forum discussion at Bluesky.