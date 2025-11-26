Daily Search Forum Recap: November 26, 2025

Nov 26, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google jokes about SEOs offering GEO-detox services next year. Google's local pack now links to the Places tab and then the pagination breaks. Google Ads overview tab gets custom views and two new metrics: trends and performance by stage. Google Ads now supports Facebook Messenger and Zalo.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google's John Mueller Jokes On Future GEO-Detox SEO Billable Work
    Google's John Mueller made a joke about how next year, SEO companies will be offering GEO-Detox services as a billable line item after many of the SEO companies already billed their clients for GEO services.
  • Google Local Pack Links To Places Tab With Pagination Bug
    The Google local pack within the Google Search results changes, I think. When you click on the "More businesses" button at the bottom of the local pack, you aren't taken into Google Maps anymore; you are taken to the Google Places tab. And then when you scroll to see more, the pagination is broken.
  • Google Ads Overview Tab Gets Supports Custom Views
    Google Ads now lets you create up to five custom views on the Overview tab. The Overview now supports custom views and you can add up to five tabs and create Overview pages customised for your unique needs, Google wrote on the Google Ads console.
  • Google Ads Overview Tab Gains Trends & Performance By Stage
    Google Ads is testing two new sections in the Overview tab. There is a new trends section and a new performance by stage section.
  • Google Ads Gains Facebook Messenger & Zalo Messenger
    Google Ads has supported adding WhatsApp Messenger for a while to your ad extensions. Now, it seems Google is also rolling out support for more messaging apps, including Facebook Messenger and Zalo, the Vietnamese instant messaging multi-platform service.
  • Google Nano Banana Launch Day Celebration
    Last week, when Google announced the launch of the new Nano Banana Pro, Google got its office ready for the special day. There are tons of yellow props, bananas, and more throughout the Google campus that day. Here are some of those photos.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Updates

Thanksgiving Google Search Ranking Update Volatility

Nov 26, 2025 - 3:10 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 26, 2025

Nov 26, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

Clicking Google's Thanksgiving Doodle Goes To AI Mode

Nov 26, 2025 - 9:33 am
Search Engine Optimization

Google's John Mueller Jokes On Future GEO-Detox SEO Billable Work

Nov 26, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Gains Facebook Messenger & Zalo Messenger

Nov 26, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Local Pack Links To Places Tab With Pagination Bug

Nov 26, 2025 - 7:31 am
 
Previous Story: Clicking Google's Thanksgiving Doodle Goes To AI Mode
Next Story: Thanksgiving Google Search Ranking Update Volatility

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.