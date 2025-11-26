Daily Search Forum Recap: November 26, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google jokes about SEOs offering GEO-detox services next year. Google's local pack now links to the Places tab and then the pagination breaks. Google Ads overview tab gets custom views and two new metrics: trends and performance by stage. Google Ads now supports Facebook Messenger and Zalo.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google's John Mueller Jokes On Future GEO-Detox SEO Billable Work
Google's John Mueller made a joke about how next year, SEO companies will be offering GEO-Detox services as a billable line item after many of the SEO companies already billed their clients for GEO services.
-
Google Local Pack Links To Places Tab With Pagination Bug
The Google local pack within the Google Search results changes, I think. When you click on the "More businesses" button at the bottom of the local pack, you aren't taken into Google Maps anymore; you are taken to the Google Places tab. And then when you scroll to see more, the pagination is broken.
-
Google Ads Overview Tab Gets Supports Custom Views
Google Ads now lets you create up to five custom views on the Overview tab. The Overview now supports custom views and you can add up to five tabs and create Overview pages customised for your unique needs, Google wrote on the Google Ads console.
-
Google Ads Overview Tab Gains Trends & Performance By Stage
Google Ads is testing two new sections in the Overview tab. There is a new trends section and a new performance by stage section.
-
Google Ads Gains Facebook Messenger & Zalo Messenger
Google Ads has supported adding WhatsApp Messenger for a while to your ad extensions. Now, it seems Google is also rolling out support for more messaging apps, including Facebook Messenger and Zalo, the Vietnamese instant messaging multi-platform service.
-
Google Nano Banana Launch Day Celebration
Last week, when Google announced the launch of the new Nano Banana Pro, Google got its office ready for the special day. There are tons of yellow props, bananas, and more throughout the Google campus that day. Here are some of those photos.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Chrome is testing this now! When you go to enter something and search - over there it says "Press Tab then Enter to ask AI Mode" Instead of searching Google! They just want you to use Tab + Enter to AI Mode, Gagan Ghotra on X
- Frontend is failing. 75% of devices with browsers are smartphones, but not even half of sites pass Core Web Vitals on them. Why not? Too much JavaScript, added to indulge SPA fantasies the data is falsifying in real time:, Alex Russell on Bluesky
- Today, we're launching a new personalized shopping experience in Perplexity. Users now enjoy curated product recommendations with Instant Buy powered by @PayPal., Perplexity on X
- We'd add it to our docs if this were something we'd recommend that folks do. I'm not aware of any change, but I've also not looked at it since TheDaysOfExcessiveHandwashing., John Mueller on Bluesky
- SEO Product Management is not merely backlog and sprint prioritisation, or ticket creation. That's only 10% of what a SEO Product Manager does, but it's also only the operational/non-strategic part., Pedro Dias on LinkedIn
Feedback:
