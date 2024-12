Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google is testing a new style of sitelinks again (I cover these way too often). This one turns the sitelinks into shades / gray buttons.

We covered something similar to this back in August 2022 but this new one was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted on X.

Here is his screenshot:

Here is the typical sitelinks design:

Here are more screenshots:

Forum discussion at X.