Google is testing a new style of sitelinks again (I cover these way too often). This one turns the sitelinks into shades / gray buttons.
We covered something similar to this back in August 2022 but this new one was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted on X.
Here is his screenshot:
Here is the typical sitelinks design:
Here are more screenshots:
Google is now testing a new design for website sitelinks. @rustybrick @brodieseo @gaganghotra_ pic.twitter.com/0fL28G49TR— Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) December 17, 2024
Forum discussion at X.