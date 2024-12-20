Google Testing Shaded Button Sitelinks On Mobile

Dec 20, 2024 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Shades

Google is testing a new style of sitelinks again (I cover these way too often). This one turns the sitelinks into shades / gray buttons.

We covered something similar to this back in August 2022 but this new one was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted on X.

Here is his screenshot:

Google Sitelinks Mobile Shaded

Here is the typical sitelinks design:

Google Sitelinks Mobile Normal

Here are more screenshots:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 20, 2024

Dec 20, 2024 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google December Core Update Done, Spam Update Starts, Google Ranking Exploit Leaked, Google Tests Double Serving Ads

Dec 20, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Updates

Google December 2024 Spam Update 👾 Rollout Shocks Before Holidays

Dec 20, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Testing Shaded Button Sitelinks On Mobile

Dec 20, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Search To Gain AI Mode

Dec 20, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Tests Nearby Hotels & Restaurants In Business Profile Listing

Dec 20, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Search To Gain AI Mode
Next Story: Google December 2024 Spam Update 👾 Rollout Shocks Before Holidays

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.