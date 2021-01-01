John Mueller Of Google Helping Webmasters On New Years 2021

New Years Day is not over yet and John Mueller of Google has been out helping webmasters both in public forums and privately (I think). Here are some of the public responses John made during New Years Eve 2020 and New Years Day 2021.

We don't have a spam score at Google, so you have my permission to make up any number you'd like :) — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) January 1, 2021

Oh no, what a bummer. Hope it heals quickly!



I guess you at least got the "break a leg" part of 2021 covered :) — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) January 1, 2021

Well, not in the first weeks. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) December 31, 2020

Content as a king? — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) December 31, 2020

Prioritization in SEO is sometimes super-hard. It's easy to find a ton of issues, it's hard to pick the 2 that will move the needle more than working on something new. But also, sometimes you just need busy-work to clear your mind, which having a ton of issues can help with. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) December 30, 2020

I have a hard time these days finding stuff specific in the Google Search forums but I am sure he posted there.

I am also being told through some birdies I have that John has been messaging some folks privately with well wishes for the new year.

John has a tradition of helping webmasters both on New Years and Christmas. He did new years last year, the year before also, and has done it year after year prior to that. He did it on Christmas 2020 and in 2019 and in 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008, and 2007.

He is off today and does not need to take time from his family to help on New Years or Christmas - but year after year he does.

Thank you John!

Happy New Years!

Forum discussion at Twitter.