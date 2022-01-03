John Mueller Of Google Helping Webmasters On New Years 2022

Jan 3, 2022 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Other Google Topics
As expected, John Mueller of Google was at it again on New Years eve and New Years day - helping SEOs and site owners with their Google Search and SEO issues. Like on Christmas Eve 2021, John also did a video hangout on New Years eve, plus he was on social responding to questions throughout New Years.

John has a tradition of helping webmasters both on New Years and Christmas. He did new years last year, year before, the 2020 also, and has done it year after year prior to that. He did it on Christmas 2020 and in 2019 and in 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008, and 2007.

Here is the video from John on New Years Eve with SEOs and site owners:

Here is some of his other responses on New Years:

Also, Gary Illyes and Lizzi Harvey from Google posted some things:

