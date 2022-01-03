John Mueller Of Google Helping Webmasters On New Years 2022

As expected, John Mueller of Google was at it again on New Years eve and New Years day - helping SEOs and site owners with their Google Search and SEO issues. Like on Christmas Eve 2021, John also did a video hangout on New Years eve, plus he was on social responding to questions throughout New Years.

John has a tradition of helping webmasters both on New Years and Christmas. He did new years last year, year before, the 2020 also, and has done it year after year prior to that. He did it on Christmas 2020 and in 2019 and in 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008, and 2007.

Here is the video from John on New Years Eve with SEOs and site owners:

Here is some of his other responses on New Years:

Thanks for dropping in, Alan! It was great to hear from you there.



I use a fixed-focus lens on my webcam, so zoom is not possible. — 🐄 John 🐄 (@JohnMu) December 31, 2021

Thank you for dropping in and for covering these sessions! — 🐄 John 🐄 (@JohnMu) December 31, 2021

Do you have some examples of what you're looking for? — 🐄 John 🐄 (@JohnMu) December 31, 2021

If Googlebot can't see them, there's not much we can do. — 🐄 John 🐄 (@JohnMu) December 31, 2021

Idk , what does your coupon site do that others haven't done in the past 10 years? — 🐄 John 🐄 (@JohnMu) January 1, 2022

I suspect the main problem is that these coupons are commodity items, and everyone can just have the same as others. If you want to stand out, you're going to have to do *a lot* more than be active in "the niche". There's money to be made, people have worked very hard already. — 🐄 John 🐄 (@JohnMu) January 1, 2022

What can I say ... I'm pretty sure there's more involved than mental illness when it comes to indexing.



From a practical POV how would a search engine know which language a page is in before indexing it? — 🐄 John 🐄 (@JohnMu) January 1, 2022

Also, Gary Illyes and Lizzi Harvey from Google posted some things:

a ghostwriter has no name https://t.co/YMY2Xp7L1z — Lizzi (@okaylizzi) December 31, 2021

