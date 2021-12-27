John Mueller Of Google Providing Webmaster Support on Christmas Again

Google's John Mueller again, actually since 2007, year-after-year, has jumped into the Google support forums and on social media to answer webmaster questions on Google Search. It is a tradition for him, now 14 years and going. He carves out time to help those on Christmas even and day with their Google search and SEO issues.

This year, on Christmas eve he even did a Google SEO office-hours video hangout to answer questions, here is the full video:

So many were appreciative that John did this on the eve of Christmas.

Here are the previous years of John offering support on Christmas. He did it last year in 2020, 2019 and in 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008, and 2007. And this year again, he is out there on social media and in the Google support forums helping webmasters.

Here are just some of his responses to webmasters he posted on Christmas eve and day, above and beyond the video above:

Soon (1.5 hours) we have the next Google Search Central SEO office hours lined up. I'll add the link to join at https://t.co/9oEyOUZcpV and you can drop your questions there in the meantime. See you there, if you'd like to join us! pic.twitter.com/hbJXbHzthD — 🐄 John 🐄 (@JohnMu) December 24, 2021

Good luck to all of you who have moved on to the "so you work for Google, right?" part of the evening. — 🐄 John 🐄 (@JohnMu) December 25, 2021

He also was on Reddit helping folks with SEO related questions.

There are also tons of volunteers, Google Product Experts and other volunteers that have answered dozens and dozens of questions throughout Christmas eve and day and over the weekends. Like I said last year, this shows how John deeply cares about webmasters. He knows that if a webmaster, site owner, business owner, is posting something concerning about their web site over the holidays - that this webmaster must be in some distress and he is there looking to help. We discussed this a bit when I interviewed him on my vlog - check it out over here.

In any event - John - thanks for everything you do and wishing you, your family and your colleagues a happy, healthy and successful holidays and new years.

And happy holidays to everyone out there!

Forum discussion at Twitter.