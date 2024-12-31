Daily Search Forum Recap: December 31, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Why should New Years eve be any different, we are still seeing intensely heated Google search ranking volatility. I posted the 2024 confirmed Google Search algorithm updates infographic. Google is testing top quality store badges on websites. Google is testing a button to get AI Overviews in Google Search. I posted the most commented on stories on the Search Engine Roundtable - over 43,000 comments (wow, thanks!). And I posted those who helped me create the content over the 2024 year, the top contributors to the Search Engine Roundtable. Happy New Years all and see ya in 2025!

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Volatility Heated Into New Years 2025
    The Google December 2024 core update and the December 2024 spam updates are both complete, but yet, the Google search ranking volatility is still intensely heated. It feels like one or both of these update never ended and it continues to cause heated ranking volatility the week following the end of the last Google update of 2024.
  • Google Algorithm Updates 2024 Infographic
    Google has rolled out fewer confirmed search ranking updates in 2024, then it did in all the past years where Google confirmed these updates. Google rolled out seven confirmed updates in 2024, nine in 2023 and ten in 2022 and 2021.
  • Google Search Tests Get An AI Explanation Selection
    Google Search is testing a new method to get trigger an AI Overview in Google Search. You can select text with your mouse cursor and then select the "Get an AI explanation." Oh, Google is also letting you select "Copy to clipboard."
  • Google Top Quality Store Badge Off Search & On Website
    We've seen top-quality store badges in the Google Search results for a long time now. But now some are seeing the badges directly on individual websites, which turns out to be a supported feature by Google.
  • Most Commented Search Engine Roundtable Articles - 2024 Edition
    Here are the most popular articles on the Search Engine Roundtable by number of comments. In other words, these are the articles with the highest number of comments posted in 2024.
  • Top Contributors To The Search Engine Roundtable In 2024
    The Search Engine Roundtable is made up of what you, the search community, are talking about. What are you, the search community, noticing in the search results, whether it be ranking changes, user interface changes, or beyond...
  • Google Doorways
    Pick a Google door, any door, but once you pick it, you don't know what you'll get on the other side. Maybe a spam update, maybe a core update, maybe a manual action???

