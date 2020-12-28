John Mueller Of Google Providing Webmaster Support on Christmas Day Again

Google's John Mueller again, I think since 2007, year-after-year, has jumped into the Google support forums and on social media to answer webmaster questions on Google Search. It is a tradition for him, now 13 years and going. He carves out time to help those on Christmas day with their Google search and SEO issues.

Here are the previous years of John offering support on Christmas. He did it last year in 2019 and in 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008, and 2007. And this year again, he is out there on social media and in the Google support forums helping webmasters.

Here are just some of his responses to webmasters he posted on Christmas:

That can happen if the site loses all verification for a longer period of time. If you see this often, my suspicion is your server isn't regularly available for our requests (we automatically retry, so just being down once won't affect it). — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) December 25, 2020

I tried it with my site, and despite the warning message, it does seem to limit itself to just the prefix. Luckily these removal requests can be canceled fairly quickly if you get them wrong. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) December 25, 2020

Multilingual portal homepage with good indexed meta on Google Webmaster Support:

I am sure there are more but I have a hard time finding them all in the new forum setup.

I should note, there are also tons of volunteers, Google Product Experts and other volunteers that have answered dozens and dozens of questions throughout Christmas even and day and over the weekends.

Like I said last year, this shows how John deeply cares about webmasters. He knows that if a webmaster, site owner, business owner, is posting something concerning about their web site over the holidays - that this webmaster must be in some distress and he is there looking to help. We discussed this a bit when I interviewed him on my vlog - check it out over here.

In any event - John - thanks for everything you do and wishing you, your family and your colleagues a happy, healthy and successful holidays and new years.

And happy holidays to everyone out there!

Forum discussion at Google Webmaster Help and Twitter.