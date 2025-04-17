Google is sending some of its advertisers personalized emails about how they can boost their ads performance by following a few steps. The email is titled, "Your step-by-step guide to boost ads performance."

Govind Singh Panwar posted the email on X and it reads:

To help you achieve your business goals, we've created a personalised, step-by-step guide for your account. In the next three months, you'll get weekly emails on the most important actions to take next, and to track your performance. Get started by improving your ad strength, then see the steps below to complete by July.

Here is a screenshot of that email:

I assume the steps are tailored for each campaign but I am not sure how personalized each email is exactly.

Forum discussion at X.