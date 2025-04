Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google is sending some of its advertisers personalized emails about how they can boost their ads performance by following a few steps. The email is titled, "Your step-by-step guide to boost ads performance."

Govind Singh Panwar posted the email on X and it reads:

To help you achieve your business goals, we've created a personalised, step-by-step guide for your account. In the next three months, you'll get weekly emails on the most important actions to take next, and to track your performance. Get started by improving your ad strength, then see the steps below to complete by July.

Here is a screenshot of that email:

I assume the steps are tailored for each campaign but I am not sure how personalized each email is exactly.

Forum discussion at X.