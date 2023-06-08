Google Ads API Version 14 Now Available

Google has released a major release for its Google Ads API, version 14. Version 14 brings new recommendation types, account-level negative keywords, offline conversion, GA4 data, and much more. Google said the updated client libraries and code examples will be published next week.

Version 13.1 preceded this new version, which was released in April 2023. Version 12.0 was released in October 2022, Version 11.0 of the Google Ads API was released in June, and version 11.1 was in August. Also Version 10.1 was released on April 27, 2022 and version 10.0 was released on February 9, 2022. And Google has sunset the AdWords API on April 27th which will completely stop working at the end of July.

Here is a video overview of the changes:

Here is the full list of changes in version 13.1 according to the changelog:

Campaigns

Added CampaignBudgetError.BUDGET_AMOUNT_MUST_BE_UNSET_FOR_CUSTOM_BUDGET_PERIOD

Conversions

Added support for identifying Google Analytics conversions and determining whether a conversion is imported from a Universal Analytics or GA4 property:

Added the following values to ConversionActionType: UNIVERSAL_ANALYTICS_GOAL, UNIVERSAL_ANALYTICS_TRANSACTION, GOOGLE_ANALYTICS_4_CUSTOM, GOOGLE_ANALYTICS_4_PURCHASE

Added ConversionAction.google_analytics_4_settings

Added Customer.offline_conversion_client_summaries, which summarizes the status and diagnostic information of the customer's offline conversion uploads and adjustments.

Added job_id to the responses returned by ConversionAdjustmentUploadService.UploadConversionAdjustments and ConversionUploadService.UploadClickConversions for associating a response to an OfflineConversionUploadSummary.job_id.

Crieria

Added support for retrieving, creating and updating account-level negative keywords; fields, enums and errors

Added CriterionError.CANNOT_TARGET_SIMILAR_USER_LIST

Hotel Ads

Renamed SuggestTravelAssetsRequest.place_id to SuggestTravelAssetsRequest.place_ids

Planning

Removed the following methods from KeywordPlanService: GenerateForecastCurve, GenerateForecastMetrics, GenerateForecastTimeSeries and GenerateHistoricalMetrics

Added KeywordPlanIdeaService.GenerateKeywordForecastMetrics to support generating keyword campaign forecast metrics without the need of creating a keyword plan first.

Removed support for retrieving the campaign_criterion_simulation report

Added support for YOUTUBE_DYNAMIC_LINEUP as a dimension in AudienceInsightsService.ListAudienceInsightsAttributes.

Added DynamicLineupAttributeMetadata.sample_channels, used in GenerateAudienceCompositionInsights responses to provide sample channels within lineups.

Recommendations

Added LowerTargetRoasRecommendation which recommends lowering target ROAS

Added RaiseTargetCpaRecommendation which recommends raising target CPA

Added ResponsiveSearchAdAssetRecommendation.current_ad

Reporting

Added the following values to ServedAssetFieldType, which are available from ad_group_ad_asset_view.pinned_field: SITELINK, CALL, MOBILE_APP, CALLOUT, STRUCTURED_SNIPPET, PRICE, PROMOTION, AD_IMAGE, LEAD_FORM, BUSINESS_LOGO

