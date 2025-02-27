Bing From Sources Across The Web Shows Sources Used By AI

Feb 27, 2025 - 7:31 am 0 by
Bing Search

Bing Robot Taking Notes

Microsoft is now showing the sources it used to generate its AI-based "from sources across the web" section in Bing Search. If you click on the little i icon, Bing will show you where it pulled the list together from.

As a note, Bing added the from sources across the web around April 2024, but Google had it since 2022 or before.

That being said, as Khushal Bherwani points out on X in his screenshot (and I can replicate it), here is what it looks like:

Bing Sources Across Web Sources

It is nice that Bing shows how it came up with the list...

Forum discussion at X.

 

