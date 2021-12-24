Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Product Reviews Update Done Before Christmas, Lots Of Ranking Tremors & SEOs Working On Holidays

Happy holidays and merry Christmas to all of you, hope you are not watching this video on your break but if you are - you clearly love search! On Tuesday, December 21st, Google confirmed the December 2021 product reviews update is done rolling out, just days before Christmas as expected. We have been watching the tremors and fluctuations amongst the Google search results for the past few weeks, it has been unsettling. Google told us that we do not need to work on algorithmic and ranking SEO issues over the holidays - thanks Google. Google said not all websites need to be an authority to rank,. Google said it looks at languages on a per page basis, not site wide basis. Bing launched shopping integration with Shopify and a new ethical shopping hub in the UK. Microsoft Bing added a bunch of search features around travel search. A survey said that most SEOs spend less than 25% of their time on link building. A company hired an SEO who built links, and one of those links was a link they hacked on the client’s other site to gain - how awkward. Google image search is testing a section for “top categorized results” which is weird. Google Ads had a confirmed reporting bug with some conversions, specific to non-first/last-click attribution models. Google Ads has new icons that some PPCers are noticing. Google’s latest podcast was interesting, it was about some of the legal consequences around Google Search, crawling and indexing. An SEO woke up to a gift, $80,000 worth of new traffic. Google has posted its holiday decorations for Kwanzaa and Christmas. John Mueller posted his now annual memes of 2021 SEO report, which is always fun and I am wishing you all a safe, healthy and relaxing holiday! And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

