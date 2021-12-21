Google Christmas Decorations With Special Pagination Bar Now Update For Holidays

Google has put up its Christmas decorations for the holidays. It includes a few little touches including the family by the tree at the top right corner, the easter egg when you click on the present that takes you to the Santa Tracker and the pagination bar being a string of Christmas lights.

Here is a GIF of the easter egg in action:

Here is a higher resolution static image that you can click on:

Here is the special pagination bar with the Christmas lights.

Today, Google also launched the Winter season Doodle and earlier in the season Google posted the Chanukah decorations and the Chanukah donuts pagination bar.

Hat tip to Zatlee Katz on Twitter for spotting this, I kept on checking daily by the way.

I do not yet see the Kwanzaa decorations live but Zatlee noticed you can see the Kwanzaa footer over here.

