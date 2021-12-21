New Microsoft Bing Travel Search Features

Microsoft Bing announced new travel search features including suggested itineraries and inspiration, 360 immersive views, drink and dining information and coupons and deals. This currently is live in the United States.

Here is what is new with these new travel search features in Bing.

Suggested itineraries & inspiration

You should see a section named "What to see & do" for the trip duration to get an idea of what your trip might look like, Microsoft said. You can also click on "Book flights" or "Book hotels" to get a full-page booking experience.

Here is a screenshot:

Coupons & deals

Microsoft partnered with various sites to show competitive rates for your travel. They also offer packages of bundled hotel and flight experiences. You can also scroll down to the "Coupons & Deals" section to browse cost-conscious options for flights, trip packages, and more.

360 immersive views

Bing also shows "stunning landscapes" it says when you click "Experience in 360" to check out immersive views. Here is a screenshot:

Drink & dining information

There is also the "Eat & Drink" search carousel to start getting excited about the dishes and beverages you can expect to taste, Microsoft said. Here is what this looks like:

