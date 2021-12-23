Bing Shopping Buy Now Integration With Shopify & Ethical Shopping

Microsoft Bing announced it launched its Shopify integration by allowing a buy now from Bing Shopping and Bing Search to the Shopify site it is hosted on. Plus, a couple weeks ago, it launched a new Ethical Shopping hub in United Kingdom, which should expand beyond the UK.

Didn't Microsoft Bing just announce a partnership with Shopify? Yes they did but now it is live where if you click Buy now, it will bypass the steps and immediately add the product and your experience to the check out flow of the shopping cart on that site. Here is a GIF of it in action:

Shopify is integrated into the Shopping vertical on Microsoft Bing as well, and when you search for products, you will find the wide selection, as well as “Buy now” button to easily complete your shopping.

Bing also announced "shopping with a purpose," with a Bing Ethical Shopping hub, currently accessible in the United Kingdom only. This provides consumers and searchers with categories like eco-friendly, upcycled, or fair-trade fashion. Shoppers can also select to browse by ethical fashion brands or products, trending, and featured items, or even grab the latest headlines about informed fashion choices and other planet-friendly news topics, all on one convenient page.

Jordi Ribas from Microsoft:

I'm excited to announce our new Microsoft #Bing Ethical Shopping hub is now live in the UK. It makes it easier than ever to shop more purposefully, as you can filter for #Sustainable and ethical fashion brands in Bing's shopping #Search results. Coming soon to the US and more. — Jordi Ribas (@JordiRib1) December 10, 2021

