Google Kwanzaa Decorations With Special Pagination Bar Now Update For Holidays

Google has now posted its full Kwanzaa decorations in the Google Search results interface both on desktop and mobile search. Yesterday we saw the Google Christmas decorations, earlier this month the Google Chanukah decorations and now the Kwanzaa decorations.

You can see it yourself by searching for [kwanzaa].

There is no easter egg outside of the special graphic at the top right of the desktop interface and the top of the mobile interface. Plus the custom pagination bar theme.

Here is a screenshot of the desktop Google Kwanzaa decorations, click on it to enlarge:

Here is the custom pagination bar in the footer:

Happy Holidays all!

