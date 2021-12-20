Google Ads Adds New Icons & Workspace Filter

Google Ads is rolling out new icons and a workspace filter to some accounts and eagle eyes advertisers are noticing it. Menachem Ani and Brett Bodofsky both tweeted about it the other day.

Here are the new icons:

The Workspace layout is from a month or so ago, but Menachem says the new icons work better with the new Workspace filters:

I kinda like the new icons. These are the same icons I see in the account with the new Workspaces layout.https://t.co/vej00WlpYW — 𝙼𝚎𝚗𝚊𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚖 𝙰𝚗𝚒 Ⓜ️ (@MenachemAni) December 15, 2021

Sophie Logan also likes it:

I spotted the 'Workspace Filter' in one of my accounts this morning.



I've become so used to doing things a certain way that I'm not as accepting of changes as I used to be. But I'd be interested to hear from anyone who likes this feature!#PPCChat #GoogleAds #WorkspaceFilter pic.twitter.com/L5uf7NnVAu — Sophie Logan (@marketingsoph) December 16, 2021

Some don't:

Who decided this was better than the nav before? Who!? #ppcchat pic.twitter.com/YwD1UCkYwM — Brittany, Professional Doomscroller (@BrittanyZerr) December 16, 2021

These are minor UI changes but for advertisers who spend 8 hours per day in this interface, they might find the change distracting and maybe even refreshing.

Forum discussion at Twitter.