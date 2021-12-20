Google Ads Adds New Icons & Workspace Filter

Dec 20, 2021
Google Ads is rolling out new icons and a workspace filter to some accounts and eagle eyes advertisers are noticing it. Menachem Ani and Brett Bodofsky both tweeted about it the other day.

Here are the new icons:

The Workspace layout is from a month or so ago, but Menachem says the new icons work better with the new Workspace filters:

Sophie Logan also likes it:

Some don't:

These are minor UI changes but for advertisers who spend 8 hours per day in this interface, they might find the change distracting and maybe even refreshing.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

