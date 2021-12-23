Survey Says: Most SEOs Spend Less Than 25% Of Their Time With Link Building

Yesterday, I posted a poll asking what percentage of your time as an SEO is spent doing link building. The Twitter poll has a ton of responses, 1,875 votes, and it seems like the majority of SEOs spend less than 25% of their time focused directly on link building tasks. I would guess that if you asked this question 20 years ago, the results would be the reverse.
I asked the question because John Mueller of Google noted this on Twitter "from my experience, the largest part of the SEOs don't build links."
So I figured I'd ask the community and based on the responses, where I asked "SEOs - what percentage of your SEO work is involved with link building?"
- 9% said over 75% of their time is focused on link building
- 13% said 50-75% of their time is focused on link building
- 20% said 25-50% of their time is focused on link building
- 58% said under 25% of their time is focused on link building
Here is the Twitter poll:
