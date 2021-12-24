The John Mueller Meme Report 2021

Like last year, Google's John Mueller put together a year end meme report of SEO for 2021. John said on Twitter "It's time for the dreaded end-of-year reports. Here's a compilation from the monthly internal reports that I put together. There's more to them, but this is the fun part. The memes of 2021 SEO."
It is a fun read for right before the holidays, so here are those tweets:
Sorry if I missed your awesome meme - make sure to spread it more next time :). These are in reverse order grouped ca monthly, latest first.— 🐄 John 🐄 (@JohnMu) December 23, 2021
The search pipeline in a nutshell - from @darth_nahttps://t.co/Ak2r7F4Iwz— 🐄 John 🐄 (@JohnMu) December 23, 2021
. @mhc_inc has a hard take on our last update.https://t.co/4BugAqu34K— 🐄 John 🐄 (@JohnMu) December 23, 2021
Meanwhile, relax. @moarinternetshttps://t.co/ldsGQ3c3mb— 🐄 John 🐄 (@JohnMu) December 23, 2021
About the long game of SEO, from @robertbalazsihttps://t.co/VVbNduemYG— 🐄 John 🐄 (@JohnMu) December 23, 2021
… while others, like @contenteum , are a bit more direct.— 🐄 John 🐄 (@JohnMu) December 23, 2021
Green title tags, eeech. I agree, @izzionfirehttps://t.co/vv1iqi57bh— 🐄 John 🐄 (@JohnMu) December 23, 2021
Priorities, priorities. @izzionfirehttps://t.co/RDWXO17a5f— 🐄 John 🐄 (@JohnMu) December 23, 2021
To be honest, I have no memories of the summer of 21 either, @izzionfirehttps://t.co/LCLXL2sUbM— 🐄 John 🐄 (@JohnMu) December 23, 2021
The ball's in your court, @izzionfire https://t.co/7daypcRymE— 🐄 John 🐄 (@JohnMu) December 23, 2021
Search changes, rich results change. I'm not sure if @brodieseo likes it or not, at least it's good for a meme.https://t.co/IZapScEP2L— 🐄 John 🐄 (@JohnMu) December 23, 2021
I feel attacked, @MattTutt1https://t.co/TZQMa4jBKi— 🐄 John 🐄 (@JohnMu) December 23, 2021
REEEEEEEJJJJJJJJEEECKKKKKKSSSSSSSSSS, @oritsimuhttps://t.co/XSb84m2m7R— 🐄 John 🐄 (@JohnMu) December 23, 2021
And @pedrodias prefers data.https://t.co/lKs0W80dFP— 🐄 John 🐄 (@JohnMu) December 23, 2021
Is this @MemesSEO1 's premonition of the titles change? https://t.co/2PbB09nIzp— 🐄 John 🐄 (@JohnMu) December 23, 2021
That is the Mueller report for 2021 - the 2020 report is here.
