The John Mueller Meme Report 2021

Dec 24, 2021 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Other Google Topics
Prev Story
Share This
 

Like last year, Google's John Mueller put together a year end meme report of SEO for 2021. John said on Twitter "It's time for the dreaded end-of-year reports. Here's a compilation from the monthly internal reports that I put together. There's more to them, but this is the fun part. The memes of 2021 SEO."

It is a fun read for right before the holidays, so here are those tweets:

That is the Mueller report for 2021 - the 2020 report is here.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: December 23, 2021
 
blog comments powered by Disqus