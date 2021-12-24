The John Mueller Meme Report 2021

Like last year, Google's John Mueller put together a year end meme report of SEO for 2021. John said on Twitter "It's time for the dreaded end-of-year reports. Here's a compilation from the monthly internal reports that I put together. There's more to them, but this is the fun part. The memes of 2021 SEO."

It is a fun read for right before the holidays, so here are those tweets:

Sorry if I missed your awesome meme - make sure to spread it more next time :). These are in reverse order grouped ca monthly, latest first.



(I'd insert a thread emoji here but I'm too lazy) — 🐄 John 🐄 (@JohnMu) December 23, 2021

The search pipeline in a nutshell - from @darth_nahttps://t.co/Ak2r7F4Iwz — 🐄 John 🐄 (@JohnMu) December 23, 2021

. @mhc_inc has a hard take on our last update.https://t.co/4BugAqu34K — 🐄 John 🐄 (@JohnMu) December 23, 2021

To be honest, I have no memories of the summer of 21 either, @izzionfirehttps://t.co/LCLXL2sUbM — 🐄 John 🐄 (@JohnMu) December 23, 2021

Half-way through! Time to tweet. — 🐄 John 🐄 (@JohnMu) December 23, 2021

Search changes, rich results change. I'm not sure if @brodieseo likes it or not, at least it's good for a meme.https://t.co/IZapScEP2L — 🐄 John 🐄 (@JohnMu) December 23, 2021

Is this @MemesSEO1 's premonition of the titles change? https://t.co/2PbB09nIzp — 🐄 John 🐄 (@JohnMu) December 23, 2021

That is the Mueller report for 2021 - the 2020 report is here.

