Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Update On 10/26, Continuous Scroll Confusion, Search Console API Updates & Meta

This week, we almost made it without reporting on a Google search ranking update but we did have one, maybe on October 26th. There is confusion around Google’s continuous scroll and the impact it has on Search Console reporting. Google said when it comes to web search, images on your pages really don’t matter. Google Search Console API now supports Discover and News data and also Regex controls. Google said it does not hard code categories of sites into the YMYL algorithm. Google said trust is not just a matter of the links pointing to your site. Google said when it comes to author bylines, don’t use “admin” or “author.” Google does not classify sites based on the technology platform of infrastructure it uses. Google’s John Mueller dropped some knowledge on reducing duplication by a factor of 10 times. Google said it might be a good idea to have an “often updated” XML sitemap for some URLS. Google updated its Merchant Center unique product identifier enforcement to make it less severe. SEOs are split on if they do SEO that might be considered black hat SEO. Links were voted the most challenging area of SEO. Google now lets you remove images of minors with a new tool and policy. Google Ads has new code to help you with the three strikes and you’re out policy, called Google Bowling. Microsoft Advertising partnered with Spotify and Google Ads partnered with BigCommerce. Google Ads app campaigns no longer need deep links. Brave Search said they use click data for search ranking purposes. Google and Microsoft reported earnings and they both are up over 40%. Attorneys General Paxton’s claims against Google were unredacted and the SEO community went nuts with what they saw. Facebook announced its new company name - Meta - and Google Search picked up on those changes quickly. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

