Brave Search Uses Click Data In Search Ranking Algorithm

Brave made some big news the other week when it announced it is replacing Google Search as the default in its Brave browser with its own search engine. The thing is, Brave documented how it does ranking and it actually said it uses click data for ranking purposes.

Brave documented some of what it uses in its ranking algorithm, at a higher level. These include:

How closely search results match the search keywords (matching to exact words, parts of words, or synonyms)

How recent searches are for those keywords

How often a search result is clicked for a given keyword

How popular search keywords are

What pages are popular or novel

Which sites only allow crawling by the Google search bot

Direct Hit, a search engine pre-2000, used click data for ranking purposes. It didn't really last.

You can try out Brave Search over at search.brave.com.

Interesting, in order to provide the highest quality & most relevant results, Brave's Web Discovery Project looks at -> Search queries, search result clicks, the URLs of pages visited in the browser, time spent on those pages, and some metadata about the pages themselves." https://t.co/CEy4dw4Ygv — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) October 20, 2021

I wonder how helpful click data is for a search engine like Brave?

Google has said for years and years it does not use click data because it finds it a poor metric for search.

