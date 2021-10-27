Google Ads Earnings & Microsoft Bing Ads Earnings Both Up Over 40%

Google and Microsoft both released earnings statements last night and both were impressive. Alphabet reported Q3 revenue of $65.1B, up 41% year over year with net income of $18.9B, which was up from $11.2B year over year. Microsoft reported Q1 revenue of $45.3B, up 22% year over year with net income of $20.5B, which is up 48% year over year.

On the ad side, Google year over year was up 43%, from $37,095B to $53,130B and from what I can tell, Microsoft's advertising business was up 40%, Microsoft wrote Search and news advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 40% (up 39% in constant currency).

Both seem to have seen little to no impact from the Apple tracking privacy changes.

Meanwhile, Google's stock (GOOG) is trading down in pre-market hours and Microsoft's stock (MSFT) is trading up in pre-market hours.

These two companies just keep printing money and growing

