Poll: SEOs Split On Doing Black Hat SEO

Marie Haynes ran a poll that asked SEOs "do you do any SEO you'd consider Blackhat?" The results were pretty 50/50, about half said they do not do any black hat SEO and 28% said they do, and 23% said they do "maybe a little" black hat SEO.

The poll was on Twitter and only received 213 responses, so it is hard to say how representative it is. Plus, I do like how Marie worded it, asking it in a way that lets the person responding define what they consider to be black hat.

Here is the poll:

Barry's article got me thinking...I also feel I know fewer Blackhat SEOs than I used to.



I'm curious... Do you do any SEO you'd consider Blackhat?https://t.co/3oEeBc74dA — Marie Haynes (@Marie_Haynes) October 22, 2021

If you take out the "other/see results", the results look more like this:

Do you think this is how it looks across the whole SEO job? I would think it is more like 10% doing some black hat SEO?

