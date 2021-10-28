Poll: SEOs Split On Doing Black Hat SEO

Oct 28, 2021 • 7:41 am | comments (2) by twitter | Filed Under SEO - Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Marie Haynes ran a poll that asked SEOs "do you do any SEO you'd consider Blackhat?" The results were pretty 50/50, about half said they do not do any black hat SEO and 28% said they do, and 23% said they do "maybe a little" black hat SEO.

The poll was on Twitter and only received 213 responses, so it is hard to say how representative it is. Plus, I do like how Marie worded it, asking it in a way that lets the person responding define what they consider to be black hat.

Here is the poll:

If you take out the "other/see results", the results look more like this:

Do you think this is how it looks across the whole SEO job? I would think it is more like 10% doing some black hat SEO?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Brave Search Uses Click Data In Search Ranking Algorithm
 
blog comments powered by Disqus