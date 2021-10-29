Google Search Handled Facebook Name Change To Meta

The big news yesterday was that Facebook announced its new company name - Meta. Yes, Facebook's company name is Meta. Like meta data, meta tag, and all the other metas that Google Search might have ranked prior. But when Facebook's announcement came out - the Google Search results adapted quickly to rank this breaking news.

I am not going to get into why Facebook renamed to Meta, you can the hundreds of articles on that on Techmeme. But as a search geek, it was impressive to see how quickly Google's search results picked up on the change and began ranking this news and content for Meta.

Google’s search results for [META] pic.twitter.com/DLd2HzOaol — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) October 28, 2021

That is a screen recording I took an hour or so after the announcement and the first organic result there is the Facebook announcement. Look at the results yourself for the keyword [meta].

Danny Sullivan had a earlier screen shot:

And our Google results figured out the new page for the search of [meta] pretty fast. pic.twitter.com/maz4SUx4Kp — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) October 28, 2021

I like the joke John Mueller made on the topic:

okay, not a new page, a FB joke, right? I wayback machined it :) — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) October 28, 2021

John added:

I wonder if this will throw off rankings & search results for all the SEO sites talking about meta tags now. Do you get a lot of "meta" traffic? This will keep the SEO & web-dev community busy for months. — 🧀 John 🧀 (@JohnMu) October 28, 2021

In any event, I am sure SEOs are having a blast with this news.

