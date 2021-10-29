Survey Says: Links The Most Challenging Area Of SEO

A Twitter poll by Brodie Clark has SEOs voting that link acquisition is the most challenging area of SEO. The poll had over 750 votes, and almost 60% of those who voted said link acquisition is the "most challenging" area of SEO. Links were followed by technical SEO with 25% of the votes, then copywriting and then local SEO.

Here is the poll embedded here:

Which area of SEO do you find the most challenging? — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) October 27, 2021

I suspect while the technical know how might be more challenging when it comes to technical SEO or even copywriting, the effort and return you get from link acquisition is challenging.

It is hard to get links, and I assume most who send emails to get those links, have a very low response rate, let alone success rate. So yea, links are a challenge.

Do you agree with this poll?

