Google Ads App Campaigns Don't Require Deep Linking

Google has announced that your app campaigns within Google Ads no longer require manual deep linking. You can now select the option to direct users to the app homepage even if your app does not have deep links implemented.

Having deep links is awesome, if you know how to add deep links within your ads and your app. But if you don't, it can be a hurdle for some advertisers. Google said "in the past, advertisers needed to manually implement deep linking in order to run these campaigns, but now we offer the option to create App campaigns for engagement with no deep linking required (Android only)."

Select the "set to app homepage" option when prompted to provide a deep link during ad group creation:

Google said "this can help drive better business outcomes as 74% of consumers are more likely to be loyal to a brand if the app is seamless and easy to use."

This works across Google Search, YouTube, Display, AdMob, and in the Play Store.

Forum discussion at Twitter.