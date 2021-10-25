Microsoft Advertising Partners With Shopify & Google Ads Partners With BigCommerce

Oct 25, 2021 • 7:31 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Microsoft Bing Ads (formerly adCenter)
Google and Microsoft announced new partnership deals on the ad side. Microsoft Advertising now partnered with Shopify to integrate your products on your Shopify with your ads on Bing Search. Google Ads partnered with BigCommerce to list your products for free on Google, create ad campaigns and review performance metrics directly in their BigCommerce store.

Microsoft said Shopify merchants will be able to easily reach shoppers on the Microsoft Search Network and Microsoft Audience Network with just a few clicks. The onboarding is simple, allowing merchants to quickly connect with shopping offerings that showcase their products using free and paid listings.

Google said starting today, we are making it even easier for BigCommerce’s 60,000 merchants to show up across Google.

I believe Google also works with Shopify.

So if you are on these platforms, you can try to get this integration going with both Google Ads and Microsoft Advertising.

