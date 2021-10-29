Daily Search Forum Recap: October 29, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said you should look for ways to reduce duplication on your site by a factor of 10X. Google said sometimes it makes sense to have an "often updated" XML Sitemap file. Google removed some structured data fields from HowTo, QAPage and SpecialAnnouncement schema. Survey said that link acquisition is the most challenging aspect of SEO. Facebook renamed to Meta and Google Search picked up on the change fast. I published the weekly video recap, which is now also on Spotify and Google Pocasts. Finally, Google updated some of their social media icons for Halloween.

