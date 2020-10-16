Search Buzz Video Recap: Big Changes Coming To Google Search, Indexing Issues Grow, New Quality Raters Guidelines & Bing Site Explorer

It was a super busy week in the SEM world this week, a ton of things to talk about this week. Yesterday, Google announced a slew up updates, I broke down what is important for SEOs to know about including BERT updates, passage indexing, subtopic understanding and much more. We reported twice this week about ranking fluctuations and tons of complaints from SEOs around indexing, it is probably all indexing related and Google has not said the indexing issue is resolved yet. In fact, Google has dropped the ability to request indexing in Search Console, at least for the next few weeks. Google Search Console had data anomalies with web stories and Google Discover. Google sports scores stopped working properly early this week. Google also said that some sites are having issues getting into Google News. Google has updated its Search Quality Raters Guidelines this week, after over 10 months of not updating it. Google’s mobile first indexing really should be named Google mobile only indexing. Bing launched site explorer, again, but it is new and cool. Bing Webmaster Tools now supports right to left languages, like Hebrew. Google key moments gets transcripts in video timelines. Google will soon allow you to style your highlighted text via text fragments. Google is asking searchers to leave reviews about their e-commerce experience on specific sites. Google iOS testing how to rich results on desktop again. Google tests related searches at the top of the page. Google is testing ads in the Google Maps autocomplete suggestions. Google will disapprove out of stock items fed through your feed, if your landing page shows them as in stock. Google local wait times are wrong and out of sync. Google My Business added more health and safety check items. Google launched Podcast Manager which is really cool. Google is going to hold their next virtual conference in February 2021. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!