Google Sports Scores Stop Working In The US Yesterday

Oct 12, 2020 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Yesterday, Google had another bug - this one was not with indexing or ranking but live sports scores. I assume there was some sort of disconnect between the data provider for some of the sports scores and Google search.

At 2pm ET on Sunday, Google posted on Twitter "We're aware of issues displaying sports scores for some US-based events. Some scores may be delayed or not available. We're working quickly to resolve this."

Google has not yet said it was resolved but it seems like it is mostly resolved.

Here are some of the complaints from yesterday:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Update: Still not resolved yet:

