Google Sports Scores Stop Working In The US Yesterday

Yesterday, Google had another bug - this one was not with indexing or ranking but live sports scores. I assume there was some sort of disconnect between the data provider for some of the sports scores and Google search.

At 2pm ET on Sunday, Google posted on Twitter "We're aware of issues displaying sports scores for some US-based events. Some scores may be delayed or not available. We're working quickly to resolve this."

We're aware of issues displaying sports scores for some US-based events. Some scores may be delayed or not available. We're working quickly to resolve this. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) October 11, 2020

Google has not yet said it was resolved but it seems like it is mostly resolved.

Here are some of the complaints from yesterday:

What is going on with @Google not updating their sports highlights? — 👑 404 LEGION 👑 (NLCS Bound) (0-5) (@ATLSportsNut_20) October 11, 2020

What's up with Google and its lack of scores this weekend? — ELLIOT IN THE MORNING (@EITMonline) October 11, 2020

I usually love pinning scores to keep up with all the games but since yesterday, the scores have not been uploading at all. Fix it @Google please and thanks !!! — Ashish Aerry (@ashishaerry) October 11, 2020

@Google yesterday whenever anyone would search for a college football score it said 0-0 all day for every game. This was especially annoying because Siri and Alexa get scores from Google so they said 0-0. now if I search for the college football schedule nothing comes up FIX THIS — Caleb Coker (@_calebcoker) October 11, 2020

Update: Still not resolved yet: