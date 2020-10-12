Bing Webmaster Tools Now Supports Arabic & Hebrew Languages

Bing Webmaster Tools now supports languages that go from right-to-left, like Arabic and Hebrew. Fabrice Cabal from Microsoft Bing wrote on Twitter, "If you didn't notice yet, Bing Webmaster Tools is now also available in Right-To-Left languages as Arabic and Hebrew."

Yes, Arabic and Hebrew is written and read from the right side of the page to the left, as opposed to left-to-right.

Here is a screen shot of the setting in Bing Webmaster Tools after you click on the settings gear icon:

