Google seems to be testing a new ad unit, this one is in the Google Maps search feature. So as you type, Google Maps gives you autocomplete search predictions. Google is also showing ads now for those autocomplete suggestions.

Thibault Adda posted a screen shot of this in action on Twitter. You can see the ad from Red Lobster:

It isn't too in your face but it is a way of getting ads into autocomplete, I guess.

Forum discussion at Twitter.